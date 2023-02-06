HSE flags containment risk on EnQuest’s Magnus platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

HSE flags containment risk on EnQuest’s Magnus platform

By Andrew Dykes
06/02/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 06/02/2023, 8:45 am
© EnQuestEnQuest magnus

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has warned EnQuest (LON:ENQ) over inadequate integrity testing and risk assessment at its Magnus platform.

HSE inspectors visited the platform – which lies around 100 miles north east of Shetland in the northern North Sea – in late November 2022, later reporting that it “did not have adequate arrangements in place for breaking of containment on hydrocarbon systems.”

An improvement notice issued by the regulator notes that a procedure for breaking containment on the platform’s A3 well flowline relied on a single valve isolation, which the operator “could not demonstrate had been adequately integrity tested”.

Secondly, it found that a level-2 risk assessment completed for non-standard isolation had failed to identify suitable additional controls which would have reduced risks to as low as reasonably practicable (ALARP).

Accordingly, the report found the operator had “failed to take appropriate measures with a view to preventing fire and explosion” including measures to ensure the safe production and handling of flammable and explosive substances.

EnQuest has until 30 June 2023 to comply with the notice.

It follows another notice issued for the platform in late 2021, after inspectors found the operator had not drawn up an “inherently safe arrangement” for draining hydrocarbons.

In a statement the company said: “EnQuest can confirm it is responding to an improvement notice (‘IN’) by the Health and Safety Executive (‘HSE’) relating to an inspection of the Group’s Magnus asset in the northern North Sea in November 2022.

“The IN was raised following review of a completed work activity where the HSE had concerns regarding the isolation arrangements used.”

“EnQuest expects to resolve the issues raised by the IN well in advance of the 30 June 2023 deadline required by the regulator.”

The company confirmed the most recent notice is not related to the issues flagged in 2021.

The platform first began operating in 1983 and continues to produce today, though has struggled with a number of production issues in recent years.

However EnQuest, which owns and operates the asset with a sole 100% share, reported good progress on resolving the issues last year restoring production to two wells and completing a well intervention by May to help boost output.

The North West Magnus production well, the longest reservoir section drilled this century, was also completed and logged in late July.

Average production from the field for the first six months of 2022 was some 12,754 boepd, 7.9% lower than the first half of 2021.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts