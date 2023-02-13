IOG sanctions drilling of second well on Blythe field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

IOG sanctions drilling of second well on Blythe field

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
13/02/2023, 7:24 am Updated: 13/02/2023, 10:36 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by IOG plcIOG Blythe well
IOG's Blythe topside, with the Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm in the background.

A 50:50 joint venture of IOG (LON: IOG) and CalEnergy Resources (CER) has sanctioned the Blythe H2 well in the Southern North Sea.

It comes just a few days after operations were paused at the A2 well on the Southwark field following failed remediation work.

IOG has been plagued by issues at its flagship Saturn Banks project, and announced last week that flow rates from Southwark indicate it is “clearly uneconomic”.

A ‘low risk’ play

The operator will now prioritise the Blythe H2 well, which will target the field’s central high and is “lower risk” – it wont need hydraulic stimulation as Blythe is a more permeable reservoir

In a success case, the well would deliver several key benefits, including higher gas production rates, expected to be initially in the 30-40 mmscf/d range.

It will also yield “lower aqueous liquid arrivals” into the Bacton hub , reducing associated costs, and increase ultimate recovery of Blythe gas reserves.

IOG gas Gazprom © Supplied by IOG
The Shelf Perseverance (formerly Noble Hans Deul) rig at the IOG Blythe platform.

In the base case, subject to the usual regulatory approvals, IOG expects H2 to spud in March and take approximately three months to drill, complete and hook up.

To cover the costs of the work, the project partners have set aside £13 million for associated platform modifications.

Before any potential tax shelter or investment allowances, that has the a potential payback of under 3 months, IOG said in an update.

Meanwhile, Blythe continues to produce from the H1 well with over 90% uptime year to date – gross gas rates are in the 15-20 mmscf/d range.

Dougie Scott, chief operating officer of IOG, commented: “In light of the Southwark A2 results, it is prudent for us to pause well activities on Southwark. With this in mind, the JV has elected to drill the Blythe H2 infill well ahead of Southwark A1. As a conventionally completed well, H2 has a lower risk profile, lower cost and can be brought into production quicker than A1. H2 can materially increase our production rate which would underpin our cashflow this year.

“As a new management team, we have assembled a multi-disciplinary taskforce to conduct a thorough root and branch review of A2, from planning and design through to execution. While the short-term objective is to inform the optimal solution for A1, the review will also include a detailed evaluation of the risks, mitigations and optimisation plans for other similar assets. As we move forward our investment decisions will be rigorously tested to ensure uncertainties are understood, risks are managed effectively and outcomes are delivered on expectation.”

A ‘full review’ of operations

Meanwhile, the Southwark A2 well has now been suspended and a full review of operations and results has commenced.

The first well on the field was paused in October 2022 following fluid losses in the top hole section – it is currently being re-entered to safely suspend the well ahead of the rig moving to Blythe.

On receipt of the usual regulatory approvals, which are being expedited, the rig will move to the Blythe platform to drill H2.

IOG’s new management team is also “rigorously evaluating” the company’s subsequent investment options, including drilling plans, to optimise the allocation of capital expenditure.

First gas from IOG’s troubled Southwark field slated for next month © Supplied by IOG PLC
The Southwark platform.

Rupert Newall, chief executive of IOG, said: “The joint venture is well aligned on the compelling economic and operational case for prioritising the Blythe H2 well, which can pay back rapidly at current gas prices. This will help boost cash flow from mid-2023 while enabling us in parallel to carefully evaluate forward plans. The new management team is also reviewing the entire portfolio from subsurface, engineering, commercial and financial perspectives to ensure that we deploy our capital appropriately.

“Despite recent Southwark challenges, we have stable flow from Blythe into an infrastructure system that we co-own with a high-quality and supportive partner. The purpose of H2 is to significantly enhance that production, reduce water production into the pipeline and minimise associated opex.

“In addition, the Southwark platform and 24″ connection to the Saturn Banks Pipeline System has important strategic value for IOG as a conduit for future production. This could include the joint venture’s Central Hub assets and P2589 licence assets, plus potential 33rd Round awards and third-party gas.”

