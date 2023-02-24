Aberdeen’s AXIS Network appoints new committee leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s AXIS Network appoints new committee leaders

By Andrew Dykes
24/02/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 24/02/2023, 6:55 pm
© Supplied by AXISWood executive business partner and AXIS Network chairwoman Sarah Clark.
Wood executive business partner and AXIS Network chairwoman Sarah Clark.

Aberdeen cross-industry gender equality group AXIS Network has announced the appointment of new board leaders, as longstanding head Karen Blanc steps down.

Sarah Clark and Emma Behjat have taken up the positions of chairwoman and vice-chairwoman, respectively, at the Aberdeen X-Industry Support Network (AXIS) which works to increase gender balance in the Aberdeen and north-east energy sector.

The leadership reshuffle comes as the non-profit group looks to make a return to pre-COVID levels of activity and add new members to its growing network.

Ms Clark, an executive business partner to the CEO at Wood, said: “I’m excited to take on this role with AXIS Network. I’ve been with the group for a number of years, and have seen it go from strength-to-strength and I look forward to navigating through the next evolution of gender equity”.

Retiring chair Karen Blanc, global director of inclusion, belonging and people development at Kent, will remain with the group, but will now move into a new role as industry liaison.

“It’s a pleasure to be supporting Sarah and Emma in their new appointments, and I’m already excited by the fresh ideas and enthusiasm they bring to driving us forwards in our goal of a gender equal energy sector in Aberdeen and Scotland,” she said.

“I have loved my time as chair of the group, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together over the last few years.

“Despite COVID, I feel Aberdeen has moved beyond tokenistic efforts towards inclusions to tackling the hard stuff. Our 40 pledge signatory organisations have recently taken part in an audit of their gender equality activity, and I’m looking forward to working with them to further advance this in my new role.”

Meanwhile Ms Behjat, business development manager at Intertek, recently welcomed her second child and is taking a short maternity break from the group before fully commencing her role.

Exiting vice-chair Erica Kinmond, principal employment solicitor at Aberdeen University, will now retire fully from the group, having served as part of the network committee since 2017.

The sector is making progress on gender balance and equity, with Offshore Energies UK finding that the average gender pay gap narrowed by around three percentage points between 2018 and 2021.

Yet an investigation by Energy Voice last year found women in the sector still faced challenges in accessing basic facilities and amenities offshore. Another report found female employees also encountered barriers at middle-management level – something that could be particularly difficult for new mums.

AXIS will shortly be recruiting for further new committee and sub-committee members – anyone interested is encouraged to register for email updates at axisnetwork.co.uk.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts