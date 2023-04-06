Top oil and gas analyst joins North Sea firm Capricorn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Top oil and gas analyst joins North Sea firm Capricorn

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
06/04/2023, 11:10 am Updated: 06/04/2023, 11:11 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Investec/Capricornoil and gas Capricorn
Nathan Piper has made the jump from Investec to Capricorn Energy.

North Sea firm Capricorn Energy (LON: CNE) has bolstered its ranks with the appointment of a new commercial director.

Nathan Piper, a well known figure within the industry, joins the London-listed company from Investec, where he spent three years as the banking group’s head of oil and gas research.

He has also spent time at RBC Capital and Wood Mackenzie, as well as serving on the board of the Scottish Energy Forum for over a decade.

During his 25 years working in oil and gas, Mr Piper has held a range of commercial, financial and technical roles.

Last year he also gave evidence at Westminster’s Treasury select committee on the impact of Russian energy sanctions on the markets and UK cost of living.

North Sea prospects

Capricorn, an Edinburgh-based operator, is focused on Egypt, but the Scottish exploration and production firm also has a handful of assets in the UK North Sea.

Among them are stakes in five licences alongside Deltic Energy, which recently had a big hit at its Pensacola prospect, alongside supermajor Shell.

Southern North Sea Pensacola © Supplied by Noble
The Noble Resilient jackup rig used to drill the Pensacola find.

Billed as the largest discovery in the Southern North Sea for a decade, the find is expected to herald a rejuvenation in that part of the basin.

WoodMac has also dubbed Capricorn’s Cadence gas prospect, held in partnership with Deltic, a “well to watch”, with estimates it could hold 120m barrels of oil equivalent.

Job losses

Capricorn recently announced job cuts, with around 120 UK employees due to be made redundant, as it focuses its attentions on Africa.

The company said it expects to have a “substantially reduced” headcount in the UK, resulting in an organisation of less than 40 people – a 75% cull.

It follows a failed merger with NewMed after the plan became untenable following changes to the firm’s board and a lack of support for the deal.

Palliser Capital was a major opponent to the move, making accusations including “costly strategic pivots and capital allocation blunders”.

