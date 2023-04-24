Awilco ‘disappointed’ as rig tribunal rules in favour of Keppel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Awilco ‘disappointed’ as rig tribunal rules in favour of Keppel

By Andrew Dykes
24/04/2023, 12:37 pm
Awilco Drilling Keppel FELS
Computer generated images of the cancelled Nordic Winter and Nordic Spring rigs

Awilco Drilling voiced its disappointment as a tribunal ruled against it in a long-running legal battle over cancelled rig construction contracts.

The Aberdeen driller has been locked in arbitration cases with shipyard Keppel FELS over a pair of cancelled rig orders from 2018 and 2019.

The shipbuilder has been demanding $693 million over the orders for the Nordic Spring and Nordic Winter rigs (worth $424.9m and $268.9m respectively).

The first of these arbitration cases – concerning hull B379, the Spring – completed on January 13, with the tribunal last week delivering its verdict in favour of Keppel.

In a statement Awilco (OSE:AWDR) said it was “disappointed with the tribunal’s decision” and is currently reviewing the award to see if there are grounds for appeal – and what the merits of such an appeal would be.

“We will revert with further information as soon as the detailed review of the arbitration award has been completed,” the company added.

Awilco Drilling, a now rig-less firm having sold the remains of its fleet last year, has already raised $7.7m for its legal case against Keppel via share placing, and last month sought a further $5m to maintain the battle.

Investment group Awilhelmsen Offshore – Awilco’s largest shareholder – and fund manager QVT have been backing the firm in its arbitration, have already guaranteed $2m in new debt.

Meanwhile, it has entered counter-claims against Keppel in respect of deposit and other variation payments of $97.7million which it claims to be recoverable.

The arbitration process for the Winter rig remains ongoing, with a decision now expected in Q4 2023 or Q1 2024.

Both rigs have since been taken up by Dolphin Drilling, whose headquarters are also in Aberdeen.

Sembcorp Marine announced a $3.3bn takeover deal for Keppel last month.

