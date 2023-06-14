Union chief plays down idea North Sea strikes are winding down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Union chief plays down idea North Sea strikes are winding down

By Hamish Penman
14/06/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by BPUnion North Sea strikes
A worker looks out at BP's ETAP platform in the North Sea.

A trade union officer has poured cold water on optimism that an end to industrial unrest in the North Sea could be in sight.

John Boland of Unite says there is “a lot of stuff still going in the background”, with numerous strike ballots covering scores of workers in the pipeline.

And while there is a degree of “fatigue” amongst the workforce, “members are still willing” to down tools in a bid to secure better pay, he added.

There had been cautious optimism that a line was beginning to be drawn under the “tsunami” of unrest that has gripped the North Sea for much of 2023.

Last week over 700 striking Bilfinger employees accepted an improved pay offer, drastically cutting the number of workers currently engaged in offshore disputes.

Not out of the woods yet

But while that was a big standalone figure, Mr Boland says there are hundreds more – split across separate disputes – still willing to take action.

“As it stands their (Bilfinger members) industrial action is completed, although I know there are some other disputes that may be coming up with them. Stork members have had an offer put to them, as have Petrofac (LON: PFC) workers on BP (LON: BP) assets – both of those have gone to a consultative ballot,” he said.

north sea strikes © Supplied by Unite the Union
John Boland (right) alongside striking Unite members outside Petrofac’s Aberdeen office earlier this year.

“There are a number of other disputes that are ongoing – we’ve got one with Petrofac on Ithaca Energy’s (LON: ITH) FPF-1 asset, and strike dates have been put in there. On Ithaca’s other two assets – Captain and Alba – we’re preparing to go to industrial action ballot for them as well.

“Although these other clashes are smaller, they’ll have no less of an impact on operators. A consultative ballot is ongoing with Petrofac members on EnQuest (LON: ENQ), and there are strike dates for Wood (LON: WG) with TAQA, and there are other things coming up as well.

“We’ve still got a strike mandate for Worley workers on Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) platforms that we’ve not moved forward with yet because we’ve been waiting to see was happening there. There is also ongoing collective grievances going with Wood on Shell (LON: SHEL) assets, as well as Ponticelli and Semco Maritime on TotalEnergies (PARIS: TTE) assets – there’s a lot of stuff still going on in the background.”

Workers losing ‘a lot of money’

Fanning the flames of industrial discontent have been the bumper profits reported by a number of oil and gas majors in the last year.

Walkouts have been commonplace in the North Sea for months now as workers bid to secure better pay in order to offset the UK’s cost-of-living crisis.

It is not without sacrifice though, with strikers having to give up their wage for time not worked, something Mr Boland says is taking its toll.

north sea strikes © Supplied by Unite Offshore
Striking workers in the North Sea, pictured in April.

He added: “It’s having a big hit on them, there’s no doubt about that, and it’s hard because sometimes the motivation does go. The industrial action involving Petrofac workers on BP assets started in November and it is still going on, so there is fatigue.

“But members are still willing to do it, and the fact that workers are willing to lose a lot of money by doing this shows how strongly they feel.”

