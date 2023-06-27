Ex-BP UK head Peter Mather to chair NZTC

The former UK and Europe boss of BP, Peter Mather, has been announced as the new chairman of Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

He will succeed outgoing chairman, Aberdeen Asset Management founder Martin Gilbert, who has overseen the board of technology development agency since June 2020.

Created as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal and backed by £180 million of UK and Scottish government funding, the NZTC now helps develop and deploy technology to support a net-zero energy industry.

Mr Mather joined its board as an independent director just over a year ago, bringing with him almost 40 years’ of experience in the sector.

He left his position at BP at the end of 2021, where he had served as UK head of country and regional president for Europe since 2010.

Alongside the NZTC he was also appointed to the board of the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) in March 2022, having previously sat on councils including Jet Zero, Hydrogen, Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS).

It follows another change of leadership at the Aberdeen-based organisation, after solution centre director Myrtle Dawes was named as replacement for chief executive Colette Cohen, who announced her intention to step down earlier this year.

Welcoming the new board appointment, Ms Dawes, said: “Peter has served on our board as a senior independent director for over a year, during which time he has made a significant contribution, helping shape our overall strategic direction. He understands the business and our mission.

“We’re at a pivotal point in the evolution of NZTC and Peter’s leadership and strategic vision aligns with the energy and forward-thinking approach of NZTC’s leadership team and our exceptional people.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to Martin Gilbert who has, for the last three years, provided invaluable guidance and strategic direction, helping NZTC to thrive.”

Reflecting on his time leading the board, Mr Gilbert said: “It has been an honour to serve as the Chair of the Net Zero Technology Centre for the past three years, witnessing its remarkable progression and the impact it has had on advancing the energy transition and diversifying the energy industry.

“I am confident that under Peter’s leadership, the Centre will continue to thrive, driving innovation and playing a pivotal role in the transition to a net zero economy.”

Mr Mather Chair said he was “excited” to take on the role having seen the “excellence, ingenuity, and drive for success” at the organisation over the past year.

“NZTC is a pioneering institution that has been at the forefront of advancing sustainable energy solutions, and the opportunity in front of it is significant.

“Together with the talented team and industry partners, we will continue to accelerate not only the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies but also the growth of NZTC both in the UK and internationally”.