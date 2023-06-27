Ex-BP UK head Peter Mather to chair NZTC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ex-BP UK head Peter Mather to chair NZTC

By Andrew Dykes
27/06/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 27/06/2023, 7:55 am
© Supplied by NZTCNZTC chairman Peter Mather.
The former UK and Europe boss of BP, Peter Mather, has been announced as the new chairman of Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

He will succeed outgoing chairman, Aberdeen Asset Management founder Martin Gilbert, who has overseen the board of technology development agency since June 2020.

Created as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal and backed by £180 million of UK and Scottish government funding, the NZTC now helps develop and deploy technology to support a net-zero energy industry.

Mr Mather joined its board as an independent director just over a year ago, bringing with him almost 40 years’ of experience in the sector.

He left his position at BP at the end of 2021, where he had served as UK head of country and regional president for Europe since 2010.

Alongside the NZTC he was also appointed to the board of the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) in March 2022, having previously sat on councils including Jet Zero, Hydrogen, Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS).

It follows another change of leadership at the Aberdeen-based organisation, after solution centre director Myrtle Dawes was named as replacement for chief executive Colette Cohen, who announced her intention to step down earlier this year.

Welcoming the new board appointment, Ms Dawes, said: “Peter has served on our board as a senior independent director for over a year, during which time he has made a significant contribution, helping shape our overall strategic direction. He understands the business and our mission.

“We’re at a pivotal point in the evolution of NZTC and Peter’s leadership and strategic vision aligns with the energy and forward-thinking approach of NZTC’s leadership team and our exceptional people.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to Martin Gilbert who has, for the last three years, provided invaluable guidance and strategic direction, helping NZTC to thrive.”

Martin Gilbert.

Reflecting on his time leading the board, Mr Gilbert said: “It has been an honour to serve as the Chair of the Net Zero Technology Centre for the past three years, witnessing its remarkable progression and the impact it has had on advancing the energy transition and diversifying the energy industry.

“I am confident that under Peter’s leadership, the Centre will continue to thrive, driving innovation and playing a pivotal role in the transition to a net zero economy.”

Mr Mather Chair said he was “excited” to take on the role having seen the “excellence, ingenuity, and drive for success” at the organisation over the past year.

“NZTC is a pioneering institution that has been at the forefront of advancing sustainable energy solutions, and the opportunity in front of it is significant.

“Together with the talented team and industry partners, we will continue to accelerate not only the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies but also the growth of NZTC both in the UK and internationally”.

