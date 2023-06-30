Centrica nearly doubles gas storage at UK Rough field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Centrica nearly doubles gas storage at UK Rough field

Centrica said it "stands ready" to spend £2bn to create the "largest long duration low-carbon energy storage facility in the world".
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
30/06/2023, 7:42 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Centrica StorageCentrica rough
Centrica's Rough field

Centrica (LON: CNA) has announced it has nearly doubled gas storage capacity at the Rough field in the UK North Sea.

The site, 18 miles off the coast of East Yorkshire, is Britain’s largest gas storage facility having re-opened in October 2022.

It accounts for half of the UK’s storage.

At time of reopening, Rough was able to store 30 billion cubic feet (bcf), but Centrica said further investment means, this winter, it will be able to store up to 54 bcf.

That equates to enough gas for 2.4 million homes – and means an additional six days of average UK gas use.

Centrica conceded this is “not a silver bullet for energy security” but should help reduce prices when gas is needed most.

The firm highlighted that the UK remains on the low end of the storage spectrum compared to European neighbours.

The UK has 12 days average – or 7.5 peak winter days – of storage, compared to Germany’s 89, France’s 103 in France and the Netherlands’ 123 days of storage.

Centrica said Rough “will help keep prices down for consumers” through balancing the UK gas market, injecting gas into the facility when there is excess supply and putting it back into the UK network when it is most needed.

This should keep prices lower at peak demand.

Alongside Rough, the UK’s gas supply is diversified through domestic production, connections with Norway and other European countries and three LNG import terminals.

Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea said: “The resilience of the UK’s energy system needs to be substantially improved.  We are delighted to play our part by further expanding the UK’s gas storage capacity. Rough is not a silver bullet for energy security, but it plays a critical role in increasing capacity and supply confidence over the winter months.

British Gas excrement © Centrica
Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea

“Rough can help our energy system by storing natural gas when there is a surplus and producing this gas when the country needs it during cold snaps and peak demand.”

£2bn plan for world’s largest low-carbon energy storage facility

London-listed Centrica has ambitions to convert Rough into the “largest long duration low-carbon energy storage facility in the world,” accommodating natural gas and hydrogen.

The firm said it “stands ready to invest £2 billion” for this” but needs the right regulatory support framework”.

It said this conversion could deliver net zero electricity by 2035, create 5,000 skilled jobs and decarbonise UK industrial clusters by 2040.

Mr O’ Shea added: “This world class North Sea asset has the potential to help the UK economy return to a position of being a net exporter of energy once again.”

Earlier this week, energy services firm Wood announced work to study the potential for hydrogen production at Easington for storage at Rough.

Centrica has previously estimated Rough could run for 40 more years through fresh investment.

