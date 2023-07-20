Power outage on Taqa North Sea platform

Work is underway to restore power to a North Sea platform after an outage in the early hours of Thursday morning, which saw a group of workers flown ashore.

Main power was lost from the Tern Alpha, around 105 miles north-east of Shetland, at approximately 1.30am.

Operator Taqa (ADX: TAQA) said workers have not been evacuated as a result, however 18 people are being flown ashore today as their work cannot continue.

The operator confirmed that 102 people remain on board the North Sea platform.

Power generators onboard the rig ensured that the crew were not without power for too long as electricity was quickly restored.

A spokesperson said: “The platform has established basic services power generation and the crew are working to reinstate main power generation as soon as possible.”

There was no evacuation of employees. However, 18 people are being flown onshore today as their work scopes can’t continue and 102 people remain on board with safety our priority.

Allseas won what it has described as the largest ever single decommissioning contract for the UK North Sea by weight with TAQA last year, for removal post 2025.

Taqa previously said it expects to cease production at Tern around Q4, 2023.

The contract with TAQA will see Allseas remove the Tern platform along with the Eider Alpha, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha installations.

The aim of the project is to reuse or recycle a minimum of 95% of the materials from the dismantling process, however, Allseas has not disclosed where they will be taken to shore for removal.

The company said it is the largest single offshore UK Continental Shelf decommissioning contract scope to date, with the topsides and jackets to be removed weighing around 114,000 tonnes.