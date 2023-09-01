Shell’s Penguins development enounters brownfield issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell’s Penguins development enounters brownfield issues

By Ryan Duff
01/09/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 01/09/2023, 8:25 am
© Supplied by Sevan SSPShell's Penguins takes to the water in Haugesund, Norway
Shell has provided an update on its Penguins development off Shetland, outlining that it has encountered infrastructure issues that “require rectification.”

An update in the Kingfisher Bulletin outlined that, although the majority of new infrastructure needed under the water for the project is installed “several brownfield issues have been identified which require rectification.”

Shell writes that the work to rectify these issues on the redevelopment of a former tie-back field to the Brent Charlie hub will take place in the final quarter of the year.

This work will be carried out by the Seven Kestrel and Seven Atlantic as part of a diving support vessel (DSV) campaign.

The work set to be carried out by the Seven Kestrel will begin on the 6 October and will last four weeks, while Seven Atlantic’s activity will last two weeks and will begin on 4 November.

Shell (LON: SHEL) has been asked to comment on the situation.

Penguins FPSO

In the UK listed supermajor’s first quarter results in 2023, chief financial officer Sinead Gorman said that she could not provide a sail away date for the Penguins FPSO as “There’s still more work to do.”

The Shell vessel is currently located in Norway and has been for several months.

At the time of Shell’s Q1 results, it was understood that the FPSO was undergoing final preparation work at Aibel’s yard in Haugesund Norway, work that was expected to last a further three months or so. This update was in May.

Shell’s first new manned vessel for the UK in three decades had a turbulent journey from China to Europe. The vessel was occupied by Greenpeace protestors for 13 days, during this time the activists travelled nearly 2500 miles.

Among the six protestors on board was Imogen Michel, a Greenpeace activist from Ayrshire, Scotland, who spent over 290 hours aboard the vessel.

Once the FPSO had been brought into the Norwegian dock, the activists, the majority of whom boarded just off the north-west coast of Africa, were able to descend the boom and disembark.

Set to work on a field 150 miles north-east of Shetland, the vessel is expected to unlock 80 million barrels of oil, Shell said at the time of the investment decision in 2018, which would have otherwise been left stranded as Brent Charlie shut down.

Tags

