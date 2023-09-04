North Sea firm Waldorf weighing up 55 million barrel Cheviot field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea firm Waldorf weighing up 55 million barrel Cheviot field

By Hamish Penman
04/09/2023, 4:31 pm Updated: 04/09/2023, 4:34 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© ShutterstockAberdeen’s Waldorf Production is taking stock on the future of the Cheviot field, among the largest resources left in the North Sea.
Cheviot is a revamp of the Emerald field, which was discovered in 1975 and initially developed in the mid-1990’s.

Aberdeen’s Waldorf Production is taking stock on the future of the Cheviot field, among the largest resources left in the North Sea.

A proposed redevelopment of the Emerald field, the prolific buyer of oil and gas stakes acquired the asset via a takeover of Alpha Petroleum last year.

Assess stage studies for the development of oil at Cheviot, located east of Shetland, were carried out by its previous owner in 2018.

Since then, “low recovery”, “increased capital and operating costs”, and the “required contribution to net zero” has produced “quite challenging economics”, Waldorf chief operating officer Derek Neilson said on Monday.

It means that the evaluation of the field as an oil development is “currently on hold”.

“However, there is a gas cap in Cheviot, and there’s a nearby discovery called Padon, and we’re now focusing on assessing the potential to develop that gas cap,” Mr Neilson said.

Current studies are exploring the potential for a subsea tieback to infrastructure in the area – investigations are ongoing currently.

The North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) latest pathfinder update featured a brief notice on Cheviot, which has estimated contingent resources of 55 million barrels (MMbbls) of oil and 120 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas.

In order to take operational ownership of the Cheviot prospect, Waldorf has recycled the field to the assess stage.

That allows the firm to “complete studies to evaluate the potential to develop these fields as either an oil development (with potential future gas cap blowdown), or a gas development.”

You can find out more from the NSTA’s latest project pathfinder here.

But it was abandoned early when only 8% of the original oil in place had been produced.

In 2003, Alpha was awarded the licence for Cheviot in the 21st Licence Round.

