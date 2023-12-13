Reabold: ‘Opportunistic’ takeover group ‘cannot be trusted’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Reabold: ‘Opportunistic’ takeover group ‘cannot be trusted’

By Andrew Dykes
13/12/2023, 7:56 am Updated: 13/12/2023, 11:09 am
© ReaboldReabold oust board
Sachin Oza and Stephen Williams, co-CEOs of Reabold Resources, at West Newton, during the drilling of B-1.

Reabold Resources has set a date for its latest showdown vote with a group of shareholders, in what it described as an ‘opportunistic’ attempt to oust its leadership in the wake of a major deal with Shell.

Reabold (AIM: RBD) published a circular to shareholders on Wednesday, setting a date for 10 January 2023 in London for shareholders to vote new proposals to remove its board of directors.

A group led by Kamran Sattar of Portillion Capital – who has made numerous takeover attempts of the company in the past – launched the latest bid in early November, claiming his cohort had “lost all confidence” in the company’s board. The message was sent on behalf of 13 shareholders representing around 7.84% of the company’s share capital.

Reabold dismissed the initial requisition notice, pointing to a series of “material deficiencies” in due process, though it confirmed today that a formal procedure to consider the resolutions has now been launched.

In a statement it advised shareholders to vote against all proposals, amid a series of excoriating criticisms levelled at the group and Mr Sattar.

In particular, it argues that the motives of the dissenting shareholders “cannot be trusted” and claims the board has multiple examples of Kamran Sattar “attempting to extract value from shareholders for self-serving gains.”

Mr Sattar in turn accused the company’s leadership of being “untrustworthy”, noting that the investor group had written to the board over its decision to further invest in the Colle Sant prospect in Italy. The 7 December letter says the shareholder group believes the gas project is “overvalued” and is “unlikely to succeed” in production aims.

It urged the board to commit no further funds to the scheme until an audit of the acquisition had been conducted.

‘Yet another proxy battle’

In its statement on Wednesday, Reabold criticised the group’s “unprofessional” conduct, adding that it “condemns the decision to force the company to commit further valuable time and resources to yet another proxy battle.”

“It is the board’s view that the requisitioned general meeting is an opportunistic attempt to, once again, seize control of the company and its assets without paying a control premium to all shareholders.

“The board believes the motives of the requisitioning shareholders cannot be trusted and that the timing of the requisition letter is not coincidental; it is in fact opportunistic.”

Reabold argues that an earlier takeover attempt coincided with the first tranche payment due from Shell for the sale of Corallian Energy in late 2022.

It notes that the second ouster attempt coincides with a subsequent £5.2m received from Shell on 5 December 2023 and a further £4.4m expected in the coming months.

With these deals underway it alleges the group is attempting to take control of the “well-funded” company.

“Of significant concern to the company is the fact that Kamran Sattar and Portillion have invested approximately £2.7 million and are interested in 40% of Daybreak Oil & Gas, with Reabold holding a 42% interest,” it added.

Washington-headquartered Daybreak also acquired Reabold’s Californian business in 2022.

“Given Mr. Sattar’s significant interest in Daybreak, the Board fears that Mr Sattar has a strong motive to take control of Reabold in order to prioritise the company’s cash resources towards Daybreak ahead of investments in West Newton and Colle Santo, and making capital returns to Shareholders.”

It said the next year would see the board pursue drilling at West Newton and development of Colle Santo in Italy.

“Replacing the board of Reabold with proposed directors that do not possess the same level of experience and understanding could significantly derail the development of these assets at a crucial time for the company and its shareholders,” the statement concluded.

Back on buybacks

Meanwhile, in a separate announcement the company confirmed it had now received £5.2 million as part of a deferred consideration from Shell following the sale of its stakes in the Victory asset.

Accordingly, it said it would now recommence its share buyback programme, returning up to £593,846 to shareholders, and concluding the £750,000 drive iniitiated earlier this year.

It said the purchases are expected to continue until its next general meeting on 10 January 2024, at which point the programme would be reviewed.

