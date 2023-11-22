CHC Scotia helicopter workers set to strike across UK in pay dispute

More than 60 workers employed by Aberdeen airport based helicopter services firm CHC Scotia are set to take part in strike action starting from today.

Unite Scotland said its members employed by CHC Scotia at Aberdeen, Humberside and Norwich airports will take part in a rolling strike programme ending on December 17.

Union members will also observe a continuous overtime ban until 12:01am on November 29.

Unite said its 80.4% of its members across the three affected airports voted in favour of industrial action with a turnout of 95%.

The rolling strike action will begin at Aberdeen airport at 05:00am on Wednesday, November 22, while workers at Norwich and Humberside airports will commence on Thursday.

A spokesperson for CHC told Energy Voice: “CHC is committed to engaging in constructive conversations with trade unions and employee representatives.

“We are disappointed by Unite’s decision to strike.

“Negotiations should always be a dialogue, and we are ready to continue that dialogue.”

Union members ‘angry’ at CHC pay offer

Unite Scotland said the pay dispute centres on CHC’s staggered pay offer of a 2.5% increase backdated to April this year followed by a further 5% backdated to November 1st.

Following this, under the offer a 3.5% increase would be applied in 2024.

Unite said the offer was “emphatically rejected” by 79% of its members, and pointed to the broader inflation figure which stood at 11.4% in April.

Unite industrial officer John Clark said its members were “rightly angry” at being offered a 2.5% increase backdated to April “at a time when inflation was in double figures”.

“The company haven’t listened to its workforce and our members will continue to take strike until they do,” Mr Clark said.

© Supplied by Chris Sumner/P&J

“We hope that the first round of strike action focuses the minds of management to do what is required to resolve this dispute or it could escalate further.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the union’s members were left with “no option” but to strike.

“Our members will not accept a significant real terms pay cut,” Ms Graham said.

“CHC Scotia must substantially improve its offer to reflect the cost of living crisis.”

Union members represented by Unite include aircraft engineers, aircraft mechanics, aeronautical engineers and other skilled trades in helicopter maintenance.

CHC provides helicopter support services for the offshore energy market as well as search and rescue for major operators including Shell and Petrofac.

In July this year, the company also announced it had secured a contract to provide crew change services to the Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm.

North Sea industrial disputes continue

The strike action by CHC employees is the latest in a series of industrial disputes affecting operators in the North Sea led by Unite.

Earlier this month, around 150 Kaefer contractors based at Shell-operated energy plants in Fife and Aberdeenshire voted to take a week of strike action in a dispute over a cost-of-living payment.

Elsewhere, around 200 Odfjell Technology offshore workers on Equinor and TAQA installations are being balloted on strike action in a dispute over working rotas and paid annual leave.

Another dispute between Petrofac and 85 of its offshore workers on Ithaca Energy assets over ‘clawback’ entitlements reached a resolution before strike action started.