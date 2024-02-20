EnQuest picks Global E&C to work on new facilities at Sullom Voe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

EnQuest picks Global E&C to work on new facilities at Sullom Voe

More than 50 Global E&C staff in Aberdeen are set to work on the project.
By Andrew Dykes
20/02/2024, 7:30 am
Sullom Voe strike
Sullom Voe Terminal, left, and TotalEnergies' Shetland gas plant, right.

Global E&C has secured a new contract to engineer and build components for a new stabilisation facility at EnQuest’s Sullom Voe Terminal on the Shetland Islands.

The multi-million-pound award will see the North Sea contractor deliver a range of services covering engineering, manufacturing and delivery of modular localised equipment rooms to support the terminal’s new stabilisation facility.

Stabilisation involves using temperature and pressure to remove lighter hydrocarbons from oil and/or gas, enabling the commodities to be stored safely and for longer periods.

EnQuest (LON: ENQ) took over as operator of the terminal and the Magnus pipeline system in December 2017, but is now embarking on a major overhaul of the 1,000 acre site.

This will see it “right-size” oil and gas infrastructure and connect the facilities to the grid next year, amid wider plans for a clean energy hub spanning carbon capture storage (CCS), hydrogen production and LNG.

Explaining the rationale for the project last year, EnQuest’s managing director for new energies Salman Malik – who is now in charge of its newly created Veri Energy arm – said: “We are down to 100,000 barrels or less; the stabilisation unit that we have is for 400,000 barrels a day, and we only need 25,000 to 30,000 barrels a day.

The new stabilisation unit includes gas export, and is due to come online “at the end of 2024 or early 2025” he said.

The company says work on the stabilisation facilities will see the existing process area and surge tanks retired, freeing up a large area that could be re-purposed for these new energy opportunities.

Global E&C said it expects more than 50 personnel in Aberdeen to be engaged in executing the contract.

© Supplied by Global E&C
Global E&C CEO Terry Allan.

CEO Terry Allan added: “We’re delighted with this award which solidifies our position in onshore modularisation projects across multi-energy markets. We’re proud to continue our long-established relationship with the terminal operator, EnQuest.”

Katy Heidenreich, OEUK’s supply chain and people director, said: “This is a great example of how our members are voluntarily aiming for the target of 50% local UK content, including capital investment, over the lifecycle of low-carbon projects.

“This is one of five key commitments in the North Sea Transition Deal and it’s good to hear that a UK-based company will be manufacturing equipment locally in Aberdeen to help achieve the long-term objective of preparing Sullom Voe terminal for the low carbon energies of the future.”

Meanwhile, construction of a new pipeline is also underway at the terminal.

BP announced last year its decision to invest in the new link, creating an additional export route for gas from the Clair field and potential future west of Shetland developments.

The pipeline will connect the existing gas sweetening facilities at the Sullom Voe terminal on Shetland with the SIRGE pipeline.

