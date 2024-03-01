‘No indications’ wider helicopter safety impacted after fatal Norway crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘No indications’ wider helicopter safety impacted after fatal Norway crash

Operators Equinor and AkerBP have resumed flights on the Norwegian Continental Shelf after the tragedy on Wednesday evening.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
01/03/2024, 11:28 am Updated: 01/03/2024, 12:00 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / Photofex_AUTnorway helicopter
A Bristow S-92 arriving at Bergen airport.

Oil firms Equinor and Aker BP have resumed helicopter flights after a fatal crash off the coast of Norway on Wednesday night.

A woman in her 60s, who was a nurse for the state-backed Equinor, died in the incident involving a Bristow S-92 search and rescue chopper at low-altitude during  training flight “associated with vessel/ boat hoisting”.

Helicopter flights were paused by Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) following the incident, but it has since said “there are no indications” that helicopter safety on the wider sector are reduced.

In consultation with the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, Equinor has decided to resume S-92 flights on the Norwegian continental shelf.

It added that unions and safety delegates “are satisfied” with the information received so far.

Similarly, Aker BP has decided to resume flights adding “we see no indications of technical faults common to the helicopter type S-92 or that safety in the transport service has been impaired”.

Georg Vidnes, Aker BP’s director of operations said, based on assessments, it is safe to resume flights with the S-92 from today.

In the UK, a decision was taken yesterday to pause S-92 flights but they have since been widely resumed.

Kjetil Hove, Equinor’s executive vice president for exploration and production Norway, said: “This serious incident affects us all. Flight safety and the safety of everyone travelling by helicopter is fundamental to our operations.

“Based on dialogue with the Civil Aviation Authority, there are no indications that helicopter safety on the NCS is reduced.”

For more information on the details on the incident on Wednesday, go here.

‘Highest priority’

Equinor said it has taken time to take care of relatives, make reviews and make clarifications with the authorities and flight safety specialists.

The Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority arrived in Bergen on Thursday morning to start their investigations.

On Thursday, the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority said it would “continuously assess” the situation and whether the S-92 helicopter type should be grounded.

It added that the case has the “highest priority”.

“We have a dialogue with the manufacturer and the Accident Investigation Board.

“In addition to the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority, the helicopter manufacturer and the American and European aviation authorities (FAA and EASA) also have the opportunity to suspend the operation of the helicopter type.”

Equinor said the decision has been made to resume in coordination with authorities.

Baste Daltveit, coordinating head safety delegate for Equinor on the NCS said: “The unions and safety delegates are satisfied with the information we have received during the process. We thought it was right that flights were paused after the accident.

“When the authorities and other professional communities say that it is safe to start ordinary transport services, we must have great confidence in them and the decisions that have been made.”

Helicopter variety in Norway

Unions have been calling for a “Plan B” on offshore helicopter safety given Norway’s reliance on the S-92 helicopter.

Earlier today, Equinor announced contracts, which were agreed prior to the incident on Wednesday, which will bring in 15 new helicopters made of Bell 525s and five AW189s.

