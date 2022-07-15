Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

North Sea decom could take back seat until 2025 as operators grapple with EPL

Just as thing seemed to be looking up for the sector, decommissioning could be pushed to the back of the queue once again.
By Hamish Penman
15/07/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 15/07/2022, 8:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Coen de Jong/ Taqadecom EPL
Decom: The world's largest crane vessels. Thialf and Sleipnir, met at Brae Bravo last year ahead of a decom campaign.

Just as thing seemed to be looking up for the sector, decommissioning could be pushed to the back of the queue once again.

Professor Alex Kemp, a petroleum economist at Aberdeen University, has made a rather gloomy prediction about the impact of the energy profits levy (EPL) on decommissioning activity.

He says operators may well choose to put off removing and breaking up North Sea oil and gas assets until the windfall tax has run its course.

New projects in vogue

Unveiled earlier this year to a cacophony of groans from industry, the EPL trims more tax, an extra 25%, off the profits’ of oil companies.

In return, North Sea firms will be rewarded for investing in new projects as the government works to bolster energy security.

For every £1 spent, oil and gas companies will receive 91 pence back, for a total relief rate of 91.25%.

But with new projects the focus of attention, it means a blow for decommissioning, a big victim of the most recent industry downturn.

Some comfort was given when the government recently confirmed rebates for retiring assets wouldn’t be taxed, but Professor Kemp says “there will still be industry concerned” about the levy.

North Sea oil spending renewables
Professor Alex Kemp of Aberdeen University

He said: “Decommissioning costs incurred in the period 2022-2025 will not be relieved against EPL although it is a profit tax. This may well mean that decommissioning activity in the UKCS is at least to some extent postponed until after 2025.

An increase in bank guarantees

“The requirements to pay EPL in the periods 2022-2025 reduces industry cash flows, and when there is capital rationing, investment in new field developments will be given priority over decommissioning work because of the large investment allowance for new field developments.

“Also, note that, when there is a requirement on an operator to provide a bank guarantee for the decommissioning liability, the effect of the EPL, by reducing industry net cash flows, means that the size of the fee payable to the bank will increase.”

Worryingly for the decommissioning sector, the windfall tax is, to a certain extent, open-ended.

A sunset clause is in place for the end of 2025, but the only other way it will be repealed is if oil prices reach a historically more normal level.

More pressing concerns than EPL for decom

Recent research from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) also warned that decommissioning is likely to feel the sharp end of the EPL, while high oil prices could make it even worse.

Sam Long, interim chief executive at trade body Decom North Sea, said: “The energy industry has been trying to understand the balance point within the ‘energy trilemma’ of affordability, security of supply and sustainability. The impact of the EPL upon this, and its impact on decommissioning, have been discussed at a number of industry fora since it was announced, with a key question being as to whether it would delay any decommissioning activity.

© Supplied by DNS/ Abermedia
Sam Long, interim CEO, Decom North Sea.

“In reality, this is one of many points currently circulating, with a more pressing concern being inflationary pressures on both supply chain pricing and operator budgets. The fact that the Government has since clarified the position and removed uncertainty regarding tax offset is welcomed; we have many challenges to be tackled in the decommissioning arena and the supply chain will welcome steps that help smooth the waters at present so that we can focus efforts on jobs, skills retention and the delicate balance of cost optimisation and supply chain profitability.”

