Industry body Decom North Sea rebrands to Decom Mission

Decom North Sea has officially rebranded in order to better reflect the “broader trends of the energy transition”.

As of last week, the industry body is now called Decom Mission, as it seeks to target internal opportunities and diversify into nuclear and renewables.

It comes as the decommissioning organisation plans for a more stable future under the leadership of Sam Long, chief executive, and Callum Falconer, operations director.

Speaking to Energy Voice last year, shortly after the new team was set in stone, the pair spoke of the need for Decom North Sea to relight its “mojo” after a period of flux, in which there were numerous changes at the top.

That included broadening the group’s horizon beyond simply being focussed on decommissioning in the North Sea.

In a circular sent out to the body’s 230 or so members last week, Mr Long said: “As of today, our new brand – Decom Mission – is effective and I’m delighted to officially introduce it to you.

“Rebrands aren’t uncommon in this industry, with many representing an acquisition or a merger. However, our rebrand simply serves to underline the direction of the organisation, which is in line with the broader trends of the Energy Transition. As the whole energy industry undergoes a period of significant change, and decommissioning activity accelerates, there is literally no industry body better placed to inform and represent decommissioning across the energy sector, and this is where our new identity comes in.”

The launch of the new brand comes ahead of Decom Mission’s, Decom Week conference, which kicked off in Aberdeen today.

Entitled “Climate of Change: Opportunities in Decommissioning”, it will include a series of events designed to build relationships, offer sector intelligence and knowledge, and recognise the work being done by companies.

Over the past year, Mr Long and Mr Falconer have spent time engaging with members to highlight “what’s working” and where the group can “genuinely help and provide return on membership”.

Despite the change of name, the pair reinforced that the organisation’s original mission, to signpost opportunities and provide guidance, remains the same.

Mr Long added: “Decom Mission will build upon that legacy, and whilst we will focus on the current market opportunities offered as the UKCS decom sector truly comes of age, we will also highlight the international opportunities and encourage diversification into the emerging decom markets of nuclear and renewables. In other words, we are here to lead your decommissioning journey.

“To do so effectively, our rebrand is just one part of a wider strategy which ensures on-going, increased value for members. We will continue to deliver relevant, timely and cost-effective events and networking, alongside a specific commitment to provide members with improved data, strategic insight, a global, cross-sector decom community and focused member advocacy.”