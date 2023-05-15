Industry body Decom North Sea rebrands to Decom Mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Industry body Decom North Sea rebrands to Decom Mission

By Hamish Penman
15/05/2023, 2:59 pm Updated: 15/05/2023, 3:10 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Decom North Sea(L-R) Callum Falconer and Sam Long of Decom Mission, previously called Decom North Sea.
(L-R) Callum Falconer and Sam Long of Decom Mission, previously called Decom North Sea.

Decom North Sea has officially rebranded in order to better reflect the “broader trends of the energy transition”.

As of last week, the industry body is now called Decom Mission, as it seeks to target internal opportunities and diversify into nuclear and renewables.

It comes as the decommissioning organisation plans for a more stable future under the leadership of Sam Long, chief executive, and Callum Falconer, operations director.

Speaking to Energy Voice last year, shortly after the new team was set in stone, the pair spoke of the need for Decom North Sea to relight its “mojo” after a period of flux, in which there were numerous changes at the top.

That included broadening the group’s horizon beyond simply being focussed on decommissioning in the North Sea.

In a circular sent out to the body’s 230 or so members last week, Mr Long said: “As of today, our new brand – Decom Mission – is effective and I’m delighted to officially introduce it to you.

“Rebrands aren’t uncommon in this industry, with many representing an acquisition or a merger.  However, our rebrand simply serves to underline the direction of the organisation, which is in line with the broader trends of the Energy Transition. As the whole energy industry undergoes a period of significant change, and decommissioning activity accelerates, there is literally no industry body better placed to inform and represent decommissioning across the energy sector, and this is where our new identity comes in.”

The launch of the new brand comes ahead of Decom Mission’s, Decom Week conference, which kicked off in Aberdeen today.

Entitled “Climate of Change: Opportunities in Decommissioning”, it will include a series of events designed to build relationships, offer sector intelligence and knowledge, and recognise the work being done by companies.

Over the past year, Mr Long and Mr Falconer have spent time engaging with members to highlight “what’s working” and where the group can “genuinely help and provide return on membership”.

Despite the change of name, the pair reinforced that the organisation’s original mission, to signpost opportunities and provide guidance, remains the same.

Mr Long added: “Decom Mission will build upon that legacy, and whilst we will focus on the current market opportunities offered as the UKCS decom sector truly comes of age, we will also highlight the international opportunities and encourage diversification into the emerging decom markets of nuclear and renewables. In other words, we are here to lead your decommissioning journey.

“To do so effectively, our rebrand is just one part of a wider strategy which ensures on-going, increased value for members.  We will continue to deliver relevant, timely and cost-effective events and networking, alongside a specific commitment to provide members with improved data, strategic insight, a global, cross-sector decom community and focused member advocacy.”

