OSSO helps recover usable oil from ‘crude oil sludge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

OSSO helps recover usable oil from ‘crude oil sludge’

By Lauren Sutherland
20/05/2024, 4:58 pm
© Supplied by OSSOAberdeen-based fluid control solutions specialist OSSO has helped recover 1,280 cubic metres of usable oil from ‘crude oil sludge’ as part of a decommissioning project.
OSSO business development lead Rory MacKenzie

Aberdeen-based fluid control solutions specialist OSSO has helped recover 1,280 cubic metres of usable oil from ‘crude oil sludge’ as part of a decommissioning project.

The company worked in partnership with another contractor over four months to fully decommission an oil tank at a Scottish oil terminal, removing hydrocarbons 4,340 cubic metres of waste.

Crude oil sludge is a waste product mixing water with hydrocarbons, naturally occurring radioactive materials (NORM) and other contaminants. The disposal of this is covered by strict regulatory requirements.

Conventional ‘skipping and shipping’ techniques would have required tankering and incinerating the oil sludge, costing an estimated seven-figure sum.

OSSO’s techniques reduced the waste to 200 tonnes which was transferred for off-site removal, reducing disposal costs to around £120,000.

In addition, the recovered oil was valued at approximately £450,000.

OSSO used its decanter centrifuge and disc stack centrifuge technologies to treat and separate the waste sludge into water, solids, and recoverable oil.

This allowed for the disposal of over 3,060 cubic metres of water through an on-site effluent treatment plant

The centrifugal capacity of OSSO’s technology saves on the manual removal of waste and mitigates carbon emissions resulting from regular methods of waste transfer.

Importantly, the risk of NORM was addressed and treated throughout the project, reducing safety concerns for both personnel and the environment.

OSSO business development lead Rory MacKenzie commented: “We have demonstrated the exceptional value our specialised separation technology can provide for decommissioning projects.

“We’ve not only saved a substantial amount in disposal costs, but also significantly cut down on carbon emissions associated with waste transport.

“The recovery of a large volume of oil and the reduction of landfill waste exemplifies our commitment to delivering solutions that are both financially and operationally prudent, while minimising carbon intensity.”

© Supplied by OSSO
James Scullion, chief executive of OSSO.

OSSO is a provider of rental equipment designed as sustainable solutions to fluid temperature maintenance, water treatment, and purification, engineering services for over 20 years.

Its local workforce has grown rapidly in a short time frame, providing a unique service to the Aberdeen market and the wider Northeast of Scotland whilst simultaneously contributing to the local workforce.

The success of OSSO’s decommissioning project comes as concerns and criticisms over the North Sea’s CO2 emissions gain traction and create increased demands for ‘cleaner’ projects in the sector.

Innovative decommissioning has been in high demand as increased environmental awareness and desire for cost reductions have received a spotlight in the industry.

 

Recommended for you

Tags