OSSO helps recover usable oil from ‘crude oil sludge’

Aberdeen-based fluid control solutions specialist OSSO has helped recover 1,280 cubic metres of usable oil from ‘crude oil sludge’ as part of a decommissioning project.

The company worked in partnership with another contractor over four months to fully decommission an oil tank at a Scottish oil terminal, removing hydrocarbons 4,340 cubic metres of waste.

Crude oil sludge is a waste product mixing water with hydrocarbons, naturally occurring radioactive materials (NORM) and other contaminants. The disposal of this is covered by strict regulatory requirements.

Conventional ‘skipping and shipping’ techniques would have required tankering and incinerating the oil sludge, costing an estimated seven-figure sum.

OSSO’s techniques reduced the waste to 200 tonnes which was transferred for off-site removal, reducing disposal costs to around £120,000.

In addition, the recovered oil was valued at approximately £450,000.

OSSO used its decanter centrifuge and disc stack centrifuge technologies to treat and separate the waste sludge into water, solids, and recoverable oil.

This allowed for the disposal of over 3,060 cubic metres of water through an on-site effluent treatment plant

The centrifugal capacity of OSSO’s technology saves on the manual removal of waste and mitigates carbon emissions resulting from regular methods of waste transfer.

Importantly, the risk of NORM was addressed and treated throughout the project, reducing safety concerns for both personnel and the environment.

OSSO business development lead Rory MacKenzie commented: “We have demonstrated the exceptional value our specialised separation technology can provide for decommissioning projects.

“We’ve not only saved a substantial amount in disposal costs, but also significantly cut down on carbon emissions associated with waste transport.

“The recovery of a large volume of oil and the reduction of landfill waste exemplifies our commitment to delivering solutions that are both financially and operationally prudent, while minimising carbon intensity.”

© Supplied by OSSO

OSSO is a provider of rental equipment designed as sustainable solutions to fluid temperature maintenance, water treatment, and purification, engineering services for over 20 years.

Its local workforce has grown rapidly in a short time frame, providing a unique service to the Aberdeen market and the wider Northeast of Scotland whilst simultaneously contributing to the local workforce.

The success of OSSO’s decommissioning project comes as concerns and criticisms over the North Sea’s CO2 emissions gain traction and create increased demands for ‘cleaner’ projects in the sector.

Innovative decommissioning has been in high demand as increased environmental awareness and desire for cost reductions have received a spotlight in the industry.