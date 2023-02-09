Shell Pensacola discovery opens ‘new play fairway’ in North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Shell Pensacola discovery opens ‘new play fairway’ in North Sea

The largest discovery in a decade for the region will now open up more than a dozen other prospects in the Southern North Sea.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
09/02/2023, 6:45 am Updated: 09/02/2023, 8:46 am
© Supplied by ShellShell discovery
Analysts confirmed that Pensacola is the largest find in the Southern North Sea for a decade.

Shell (LON: SHEL) and Deltic Energy’s (LON: DELT) Pensacola discovery “opens up a new play fairway” in the Southern North Sea, market watchers say.

On Wednesday, Deltic Energy announced that partner Shell had found what could represent “one of the largest natural gas discoveries” in the sector for over a decade.

Westwood Global Energy Group said, based on volumes reported by Deltic – 302 billion cubic feet of gas (bcf) expected to be recovered – it is indeed the largest find in over 10 years, following Harbour Energy’s 300bcf Tolmount in 2011.

That view was echoed by rival Welligence, with both asserting Pensacola as the largest in a decade.

It means “significant implications for further exploration and development of the under explored Permian Zechstein carbonate play” according to Westwood.

Analysts have previously said that success at Pensacola could open up more than a dozen other licences targeting the same “under-explored” Zechstein geological play.

Westwood said: “The Pensacola results will undoubtedly provide further impetus for accelerated activity on the 15 active licences in the SNS that are primarily targeting the Zechstein play”.

The firm in particular pointed to two wells being drilled this year; ONE-Dyas and Shell appraising their Crosgan discovery (well 42/15a-D) which is due to drill in Q1 of this year, and  Horizon Energy Partners and Ardent Oil’s Dabinett prospect (well 42/5b-A).

For Shell and Deltic, the next steps will be finding a strong appraisal location to facilitate a development.

Westwood added: “For the JV, the results will be viewed as highly encouraging and just reward for their diligence and perseverance in working up the prospect.

“Their focus will now move towards updating their geological model and refining an appraisal location that can improve reservoir deliverability to facilitate a development.

“Critically for the play, the result has confirmed a fully working charge system into the Zechstein, assumed to be from the Carboniferous, an effective trap and favourable porosity supporting volumes that could prove commercial.”

