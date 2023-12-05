Reabold banks £5m payday from Shell over Victory gas field deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Reabold banks £5m payday from Shell over Victory gas field deal

NSTA is expected to greenlight the Shell Victory project in the West of Shetland ‘within the coming months’
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
05/12/2023, 8:08 am Updated: 05/12/2023, 8:19 am
© BloombergShell Victory

Reabold Resources (AIM: RBD) has received a £5.2m payday from Shell (LON: SHEL) linked to the Victory gas field in the West of Shetland.

Last year Reabold struck a deal to sell its subsidiary Corallian Energy to Shell, including the Victory development 29 miles off Shetland.

This marks the second tranche of payments linked to the deal, following £3.2m in November 2022.

A final payment of £4.4m will be received when the NSTA regulator approves Victory, which Reabold said “is anticipated to occur within the coming months”.

The news comes amid yet another takeover move for Reabold amid shareholder unrest.

Co-CEO Stephen Williams said: “We are delighted to receive the second tranche of the payment from Shell. The sale of the Victory project last year was a significant moment in Reabold’s history, proving our strategy to create value for shareholders by identifying, funding and monetising underappreciated but strategically important assets.

“Reabold played a key role in the development of the Victory project, which will be an important asset to the UK as it looks to increase domestic gas supply.”

In statements published by OPRED this year, Shell confirmed it is targeting first gas from Victory in 2025 after drilling and subsea installation work from Q2 2024.

According to its environmental statement, the Victory field has an estimated recoverable resource of 179 billion cubic feet of gas (P50), equivalent to 7% of the UK’s annual natural gas consumption (i.e. 2,560 billion cubic feet in 2020).

Discovered in 1977 by Texaco, it was picked up in the 32nd licensing round by minnow Corallian, which Shell then bought out in November including 100% of Victory.

