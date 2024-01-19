Deltic stake in Shell’s Pensacola discovery valued at $200m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Deltic stake in Shell’s Pensacola discovery valued at $200m

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
19/01/2024, 7:51 am Updated: 19/01/2024, 7:51 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Nobledeltic pensacola
The Noble Resilient jack-up.

An analyst firm has put Deltic Energy’s stake in the Shell-operated Pensacola discovery in the North Sea at $200m.

Deltic (AIM: DELT), which worked up the Southern North Sea find, owns 30%, partnered with operator Shell (65%) and ONE-Dyas (5%).

Research from RPS Energy, commissioned by Deltic, said the firm’s share was (NPV10) $205m based on a combined oil and gas find, and $199m in a gas-only case.

An appraisal well is planned for later this year.

In July, Deltic estimated Pensacola to hold 342 million barrels of oil equivalent on a 2C basis, with 21.8m in combined case net to Deltic, and 15m in the gas-only scenario.

The RPS report has slightly lowered that figure to 326m.

Two development options

Shell (LON: SHEL) has previously considered a new pipeline linked back to the onshore Teesside gas processing facility for Pensacola.

The RPS report outlines two development scenarios building on that.

The first is a combined oil and gas development requiring two separate production platforms with six wells (three gas and three oil producers) with the product exported to Teesside.

In a lower-CAPEX gas-only development, there would be three wells producing via a normally unmanned installation through a new pipeline to Teesside.

Deltic said the gas only scenario assumes significantly lower capital expenditure than that required to support the combined oil and gas development.

Appraisal and farm out 

Shell and its partners are on track to drill an appraisal well at Pensacola later this year.

Meanwhile Deltic continues its hunt for another partner to farm-down its stake, and its 50% stake in another Shell project – Selene.

The firm said it is “continuing to engage with a number of different counterparties” on a deal.

Deltic: Pensacola is ‘significant hydrocarbon accumulation’

CEO Graham Swindells said: “RPS’s validation of our technical assessment of the Pensacola discovery is another step forward for Deltic as we progress towards drilling the appraisal well in late 2024.

“In particular, we are pleased with the potential valuation that RPS ascribe to the discovery net to Deltic, particularly within the context of our current share price. It’s clear that Pensacola is a regionally significant hydrocarbon accumulation and we will continue to work with our partners at Shell and ONE-Dyas to mature the opportunity and optimise the potential development scenarios as we go forward.”

Shares were broadly flat during early trading on the announcement.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts