Petrogas retains Maersk for five more wells off Netherlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Petrogas retains Maersk for five more wells off Netherlands

Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) has secured a new contract for its Maersk Resolute jack-up with the Dutch unit of Petrogas, which will see additional wells added to its scope.
By Andrew Dykes
15/09/2022, 2:00 pm
© Supplied by Maersk DrillingMaersk Drilling contracts
The Maersk Resolute

Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) has secured a new contract for its Maersk Resolute jack-up with the Dutch unit of Petrogas, which will see additional wells added to its scope.

The contract amends a previous agreement struck earlier this year which saw the Resolute employed to plug and abandon (P&A) 31 wells in the Dutch sector of the North Sea, as part of rig-sharing agreement between Petrogas and TotalEnergies.

The new $24 million contract replaces an optional extension, and will see the rig secured to drill five additional wells off the Netherlands – three at the A15 field and two at the B10 field – following its P&A work.

The drilling contract is expected to commence in Q1 2024, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous work scope, with an estimated duration of 188 days.

Maersk Drilling said the $24.3m fee includes an agreed fee for the use of the rig’s selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. which uses ammonia injection to convert NOx into harmless water and nitrogen, expectedly reducing NOx emissions by up to 98%.

Other provisions include potential increases to the day rate depending on market conditions, and a further one-well option at the end of the contract.

“We’re pleased to confirm that Maersk Resolute will continue on a drilling campaign after completing its current plugging and abandonment work scope. This contract is yet another testament to our excellent collaborative relationship with Petrogas, which includes a shared commitment to protecting the environment – something that has a particularly high priority in operations in the Dutch North Sea,” said chief operating officer Morten Kelstrup.

Maersk Drilling is set to conclude its long-running merger with Noble Corporation next month, following delays as a result of investigations by the UK’s competition watchdog.

Having now cleared the hurdle, the deal is set to complete on 3 October, with new shares listed and trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Noble’s listing on NYSE is expected to take place “on or about” 30 September 2022.

Estimates last year expect the deal to create a drilling industry giant, valued at up to $3.4 billion.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts