Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Diamond Offshore rig returns to work with Shell UK

By Reporter
22/03/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by -diamond offshore shell
The Ocean Endeavour

A Diamond Offshore (NYSE: DO) drilling rig has returned to work with Shell in the UK North Sea following repairs.

Analytics firm Esgian reports that the Ocean Endeavour semisub paused operations with the oil major in December for repairs, surveys and steel renewals with Semco Maritime at it Hanoytangen yard.

The vessel, which was working with Shell for years prior to the survey, returned to day rate last week and will be on contract until the second quarter on 2024.

It has now been towed to Gannet F, where it will drill a development well.

Elsewhere the Ocean Greatwhite is undergoing a drilling campaign for BP in the West of Shetland.

Last month Apache confirmed it had cancelled a rig contract for the Ocean Patriot due to the windfall tax in the UK.

