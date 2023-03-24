Industry fears being realised as Westwood warns windfall tax is accelerating North Sea rig exodus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Industry fears being realised as Westwood warns windfall tax is accelerating North Sea rig exodus

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/03/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© SYSTEMAn oil rig leaving leaving the Port of Dundee.
An oil rig leaving leaving the Port of Dundee.

A top market analyst fears the North Sea faces losing rigs “for good”, unless changes are made to the UK’s oil and gas windfall tax.

Research body Westwood Global Energy Group has published sobering research on the blowback for the drilling sector from the government’s controversial energy profits levy (EPL).

The findings will amplify existing concerns that the UK is on course for a rig shortage, as operators opt to send units to fairer shores.

Last month it was revealed that Apache (NYSE: APA) had axed a North Sea deal with drilling contractor Diamond Offshore for its Ocean Patriot unit, blaming changes to the EPL.

oeuk © Supplied by Diamond Offshore
Apache recently cancelled a contract with Diamiond Offshore’s Ocean Patriot rig due to the windfall tax.

The rig will now become available in July, over 400 days earlier than planned.

Meanwhile, Westwood says “a Letter of Intent (LOI) awarded to a sixth-generation semi by a well-known UK operator, which could have seen the rig fixed until 2030 if all options were taken up, has also been cancelled following a re-jig of the company’s UK drilling plans”.

Industry sources have also hinted that at least two North Sea semi-submersibles are set for foreign contracts this year, while several jack-ups are also being bid on projects outside the region due to “a lack of near-term opportunities”.

In the past year, Westwood has seen six units leave the UK for work in the Middle East, Mexico and West Africa.

‘More casualties to come’

Teresa Wilkie, director of the group’s RigLogix database, is warning there “may be more casualties to come”, given the “already anaemic” demand for units from North Sea operators.

© Supplied by aspectus group
Teresa Wilkie

She said: “The International Association of Drilling Contractors’ (IADC) North Sea Chapter recently sent a letter to all 650 UK MPs and 129 MSPs warning that further harsh-environment rigs could be “lost for good” due to the windfall tax changes and stated that rigs are just the “tip of the spear” for further oil and gas production, that they are “vital” for decommissioning hundreds of North Sea wells, as well as playing a “critical role in meeting net zero” through facilitating Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) projects. “Reduction in the available fleet size will severely hamper all of the above,” the letter stated.

“North Sea total rig supply has continued to fall since 2017 and is today 40% leaner than it was in March of that year. In the past two years alone, 13 rigs have left the region – either for work elsewhere or through retirement – and two more are already confirmed for relocation later this year to Canada and Namibia, namely semis Hercules and Deepsea Mira.”

Drilling plans being shelved

First announced in May, and hiked by a further 10% in November, the EPL took the headline tax rate for UK oil and gas producers to 75%.

Cash raised is being used to fund cost of living support initiatives.

Pending further changes, the policy will run until 2028, rather than 2025 as originally planned, even if oil and gas prices fall away.

Exc: North Sea drillers warn of rig exodus amid ‘minimal opportunity’

November’s ramp up triggered a “steady stream of announcements from North Sea operators” about their forward drilling plans.

It comes just a year after analysts were touting a renaissance in UK offshore drilling following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Westminster’s windfall tax has received “backlash”, says Ms Wilkie, with “many arguing that it will drive away investment at a time when energy security is more crucial than ever”.

She added: “Supermajors, mid-sized operators and smaller independents have all voiced concern regarding the new fiscal environment. TotalEnergies, Equinor, Shell and EnQuest (to name a few) plan to reduce UK spending this year, while Harbour Energy blamed the tax changes on its recent job cuts. New reports have also indicated that some of the planned greenfield projects, such as Ithaca Energy’s West of Shetland Cambo development, may now also be in jeopardy of reaching a final investment decision (FID) due to the EPL.

North Sea windfall tax rig
Oil rigs in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon.

“Westwood’s RigLogix solution currently shows a total of 5,403 days, or 14.8 rig years, of British jackup and semisubmersible (semi) demand with a 2023 or 2024 start date and already in the tender or pre-tender/enquiry stage. These include new greenfield projects, as well as brownfield and decommissioning (plug and abandonment) work, that are a mixture of short-term and multi-year duration. However, several of these planned projects may now be in question and the outlook could change drastically if operators decide their projects are no longer feasible in the current financial climate.”

Once they’re gone, they might not come back

The fear for the North Sea sector is that if units do head abroad, there is a high chance they may not return, particularly in the short run.

There are “high mobilisation costs incurred with the initial relocation”, and other areas of the globe offer “attractive contract terms and dayrates”.

For the North Sea, a lack of available rigs would impact exploration, but also decommissioning, and potentially carbon capture and storage schemes.

North Sea windfall tax rig © Supplied by Aventus energy
The Well-Safe Defender, which is used to plug and abandon wells.

Ms Wilkie added: “A knock-on effect from a continued North Sea rig exodus would be a smaller pool of rigs within the region, meaning less choice and subsequently higher dayrates for those operators that do wish to press ahead with campaigns in the next few years.

“Although we witnessed some improvement before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019, rig demand in the North Sea has struggled to recover since the oil price crash in 2014. The added fiscal volatility from the UK will further challenge any previously anticipated recovery expected from the rising commodity prices, as has been the case in many other areas of the world that have seen increased rig demand, utilisation and dayrates.”

Recommended for you

