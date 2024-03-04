Equinor employee last to be retrieved from sea in Norway helicopter crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor employee last to be retrieved from sea in Norway helicopter crash

Investigators release further details of Norway helicopter crash search and rescue operation as 'black box' flight recorder recovered from wreckage.
By Mathew Perry
04/03/2024, 2:59 pm Updated: 04/03/2024, 4:21 pm
Investigators have shared new images of the helicopter recovery operation

A woman who died in a helicopter crash in Norway last week was the last person to be retrieved from the sea, investigators confirmed today.

61-year-old Reidun Hestetun was one of six people on board the Sikorsky S-92 search and rescue helicopter when it crashed near the island of Sotra during a training exercise on Wednesday 28 February.

During a press conference today, Norwegian authorities confirmed that the six people were picked up in two rounds by two different rescue helicopters.

Five men were initially pulled from the sea by the crew of the SAR Queen rescue helicopter when it arrived on the scene.

According to Norwegian media, fuel shortages forced the SAR Queen crew to make the decision to return to base before retrieving Ms Hestetun.

Tributes paid as Norway helicopter accident victim named

As a result, Ms Hestetun remained in the sea for another 25 minutes before the next helicopter arrived at the accident site from Florø.

Norwegian authorities did not say what condition Ms Hestetun was in, but she was pronounced dead at Haukeland Hospital and a preliminary

Rescue crew decision ‘saved lives’

In a statement, Norway’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) operational rescue inspector Andreas Næsheim said the rescue crew determined it was necessary “to go to Haukeland (Hospital) as quickly as possible with the five people who had been taken on board the helicopter at that time”.

“Based on the knowledge we have now, it is reasonable to assume that these assessments have helped save lives,” Mr Næsheim said.

Norway helicopter wreckage © NSIA
Wreckage of the S-92 helicopter was found and recovered on Friday night.

“In the transport on the way to Haukeland, the crew did their utmost to look after her.

“We are sorry that not all six survived, and our condolences go to those who have lost a loved one.”

Following an initial assessment of the search and rescue operation, the JRCC said its handling of the situation on Wednesday was effective.

Because the SAR Queen was on a training exercise when the alarm was raised, the JRCC said it arrived at the scene 20 minutes earlier than if it had departed from its home base.

Salvage operation

Over the weekend, investigators successfully recovered the wreckage of the helicopter  and located its flight recorder.

The Accident Investigation Board Norway (AIBN) said the flight recorder and audio recordings will be analysed in England with the assistance of two Sikorsky employees from the United States.

The investigators are also communicating with the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

During a press conference today, AIBN aviation department director general Kåre Halvorsen said it is too early to be determine what caused the accident, but no technical faults have been found.

“The helicopter type has not been grounded by any country now. No technical errors have been found that make it necessary now,” Mr Halvorsen said.

“If technical faults are found, it will be up to authorities such as EASA and the Civil Aviation Authority to ground the helicopter.”

Floating batons not deployed

Norwegian police have interviewed four of the five men rescued from the downed helicopter.

Police said questioning the fifth man, who was in a critical condition following the accident, is a priority for investigators.

A key question for investigators will be to determine why the S-92 helicopter’s emergency floating batons did not deploy.

The floating batons are designed to deploy automatically to prevent the helicopter from sinking in the event of a crash.

© Supplied by AIBN
Emergency floating batons should have prevented the S-92 from sinking but they were not deployed.

“Why they didn’t trigger automatically, as they should, is one of the things we will look into,” Mr Halvorsen said.

The AIBN said the helicopter is reasonably intact following the crash, which may provide clues as to what caused the accident.

“The fact that there are few injuries to the helicopter is related to the fact that there are so many survivors,” Mr Halvorsen said.

Speaking to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, Mr Halvorsen said there are early indications a technical failure prevented the batons from deployed.

“There are many indications of a technical failure, without us knowing what lies behind the technical failure,” he said.

“We now hope that the flight recorder will possess data that can provide answers to the floats. This will be important to ensure the safety of those who are flying.”

AIBN director William J. Bertheussen said investigators are in a good position to determine the cause of the accident after recovering the flight recorder.

“We will do everything we can to find out what happened and why,” he said.

