Ocean GreatWhite to return to port after West of Shetland kit loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Ocean GreatWhite to return to port after West of Shetland kit loss

By Andrew Dykes
08/03/2024, 12:00 pm Updated: 08/03/2024, 12:23 pm
© Supplied by Diamond Offshorebp ben lawers
The Ocean GreatWhite rig.

Diamond Drilling’s Ocean GreatWhite rig will return to port in the coming days for the first time after drilling equipment collapsed during a storm in early February.

In a bulletin published via the Kingfisher service, Diamond said its Ocean GreatWhite rig is expected to depart the Schiehallion NW field on Friday 8 March, and will “return to port for a period.”

It comes after the rig’s lower marine riser package (LRMP) “unintentionally separated” during a storm on February 1 and fell to the seabed.

Diamond had been carrying out a five-well campaign for BP at Ben Lawers and later the Schiehallion field, around 125 miles west of Shetland – though progress has now been waylaid.

In an investor call in late February Diamond chief financial officer Dominic Savarino said the company expects the rig could be off rates for approximately 90 to 100 days.

The timing of the rig move this week remains subject to weather and operations.

According to its bulletin, the rigs mooring ground chain sections and pennants will remain in place while the rig is away, with no surface buoys in place.

“Removal of the moorings will be subject to a separate notice. The as-left mooring locations at Schiehallion NW are as per this notice,” it said.

As of the call in late February, Diamond said work to recover the GreatWhite’s LMRP was underway and “progressing methodically.”

The equipment is situated on the seabed, exposed above the mud line in an upright orientation, according to chief executive Bernie Wolford. The equipment was to be lifted and returned to the rig “in the next weather window.”

Diamond was approached for comment as to whether that recovery is now complete.

Under current estimates, the rig will return to earning day rates in “April or early May”, Mr Savarino said last month.

The company told investors the incident could result in a hit of approximately $24-27 million to its revenue over the course of Q1 and Q2 this year.

Estimates of recovery costs and repairs were also pegged at $20-25m, though the company’s loss of hire insurance may provide up to $6m.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts