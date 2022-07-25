Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

BP unveils plans to fund new gas pipeline at Sullom Voe terminal

Energy giant BP has confirmed plans to fund a new gas pipeline at the Sullom Voe terminal.
By Hamish Penman
25/07/2022, 3:18 pm Updated: 25/07/2022, 5:45 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© SYSTEMBP to fund new gas pipeline at Sullom Voe terminal
Sullom Voe Terminal (submitted pic)

Energy giant BP has confirmed plans to fund a new gas pipeline at the Sullom Voe terminal.

The 0.8 mile long connection will link the Shetland facility with the SIRGE pipeline, which effectively connects the Shetland Gas Plant (SGP) and the St Fergus gas terminal, Aberdeenshire.

If the projects gets off the ground, it will provide a more direct route to market for gas from the west of Shetland, including the Clair field.

But its understood BP (LON: BP) is still considering its options with regards to the continued export of oil from the region to Sullom Voe.

Commercial discussions have been going on with terminal-operator EnQuest (LON: ENQ) for a number of years and there are fears the London-listed supermajor could opt to bypass Shetland.

According to BP, the planned gas pipeline would provide a “new connection” between existing systems, bolstering “security of supply” from the west of Shetland.

As well as creating an “additional long-term export route” for gas from the Clair field, it would also serve other projects in the region.

BP North Sea
The BP-operated Clair Ridge asset West of Shetland.

A planning application has been lodged with the Shetland Islands Council by North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP), which would build, own and operate the pipeline.

The submission also covers above ground facilities.

Depending on approval time, work on the new pipeline could kick off next year – start up is being targeted by the end of 2024.

A spokesman for BP said: “BP, on behalf of itself and its Clair field co-venturers Shell, Harbour Energy and Chevron, can confirm plans to fund a new gas pipeline on Shetland.

“The pipeline, which would be built, owned and operated by North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP), would be installed between the Sullom Voe Terminal and the existing SIRGE pipeline and provide a new connection between existing independent pipeline systems, assisting in the protection of security of supply of west of Shetland gas to the UK gas market.”

“In addition to creating an additional long-term export route for gas from the Clair field, the new pipeline would be sized to accommodate gas production from other west of Shetland developments.

“NSMP has submitted a planning application for installation of the 1.25-kilometre pipeline and associated above ground facilities to Shetland Islands Council for its consideration.

“Approval of the planning application is a critical step to enable construction to commence in 2023, with the pipeline targeted to be operational by the end of 2024.”

Reabold Corallian © Supplied by Guillaume Perrin
The Shetland Gas Plant

For the last few years BP has been mulling over whether or not to keep exporting hydrocarbons from Clair to Sullom Voe.

EnQuest, which took over operatorship of the terminal from BP in 2017, has been locked in negotiations with the oil giant in an effort to convince it to keep using the facility.

It is feared that if BP doesn’t commit its long-term future to the terminal, Sullom Voe could close as soon as 2025.

EnQuest has been contacted for comment.

The SIRGE pipeline system runs from the TotalEnergies operated SGP at Sullom Voe to a subsea tie-in on the NSMP-owned FUKA pipeline, which links to St Fergus.

Ineos (18.26%), Chevron (7.18%) and Siccar Point Energy (7.52%) all have a stake in the facility, which allows for the export of gas from West of Shetland to the UK mainland.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts