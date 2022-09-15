Aberdeen’s Tendeka extends decade long relationship with Equinor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen-headquartered Tendeka has extended its decade long relationship with North Sea operator Equinor.

A new multi-year contract extension has been struck for the energy services firm to exclusively deliver standardised sand-face completion equipment across all Equinor’s assets offshore Norway.

Under the agreement, which also includes options for further extension periods, Tendeka will manage the complete supply chain of sand and inflow control equipment.

A value for the contract wasn’t provided.

Brad Baker, chief executive at Tendeka, said: “This is real recognition for the work our team has delivered to Equinor for more than a decade. It’s also recognition of our drive for innovation on this project, as well as both teams’ joint approach to implementing sustainability measures that can make a difference.

“It’s significant that our technology will now be available for deployment across all Equinor’s NCS assets and further cements our position as the global industry leader in sand and inflow control technology.”

Earlier this year Tendeka was acquired by Saudi Arabian oilfield services company TAQA.

Dhahran-based TAQA, not to be confused with the UAE-based oil and gas operator, acquired 100% of Tendeka.

Karianne Amundsen, Tendeka’s Scandinavia area manager added: “We are extremely proud to be implementing an efficient supply model for sand and inflow deliveries across the continental shelf. This award is a result of a wider standardisation initiative which will enable improved logistics, reduced waste and shorter lead times.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration and delivering great results for Equinor’s assets to support the company in their strategy of creating long term value in a low carbon future.”