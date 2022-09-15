Aberdeen’s Tendeka extends decade long relationship with Equinor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Aberdeen’s Tendeka extends decade long relationship with Equinor

Aberdeen-headquartered Tendeka has extended its decade long relationship with North Sea operator Equinor.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
15/09/2022, 6:53 am
Equinor's Oseberg platform

A new multi-year contract extension has been struck for the energy services firm to exclusively deliver standardised sand-face completion equipment across all Equinor’s assets offshore Norway.

Under the agreement, which also includes options for further extension periods, Tendeka will manage the complete supply chain of sand and inflow control equipment.

A value for the contract wasn’t provided.

Brad Baker, chief executive at Tendeka, said: “This is real recognition for the work our team has delivered to Equinor for more than a decade. It’s also recognition of our drive for innovation on this project, as well as both teams’ joint approach to implementing sustainability measures that can make a difference.

“It’s significant that our technology will now be available for deployment across all Equinor’s NCS assets and further cements our position as the global industry leader in sand and inflow control technology.”

Earlier this year Tendeka was acquired by Saudi Arabian oilfield services company TAQA.

Dhahran-based TAQA, not to be confused with the UAE-based oil and gas operator, acquired 100% of Tendeka.

Karianne Amundsen, Tendeka’s Scandinavia area manager added: “We are extremely proud to be implementing an efficient supply model for sand and inflow deliveries across the continental shelf. This award is a result of a wider standardisation initiative which will enable improved logistics, reduced waste and shorter lead times.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration and delivering great results for Equinor’s assets to support the company in their strategy of creating long term value in a low carbon future.”

