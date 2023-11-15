Oil firms among hopefuls in Norwegian wind auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Oil firms among hopefuls in Norwegian wind auction

By Andrew Dykes
15/11/2023, 5:21 pm
© Supplied by Equinorhywind tampen floating wind
The Hywind Tampen floating wind farm in the North Sea.

Seven consortia have submitted applications as part of Norway’s first offshore wind leasing auction, with strong interest from North Sea oil and gas majors.

Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy confirmed on Wednesday it had received seven applications as part of the lease auction for an offshore area known as Sørlige Nordsjø II (Southern North Sea II).

Consortia and companies that have applied include:

  • Aker Offshore Wind, BP and Statkraft
  • Equinor and RWE
  • Hydroelectric Corporation
  • Mingyang Smart Energy
  • Norseman Wind
  • Parkwind and Ingka
  • Shell, Lyse and Eviny

Launched in late March, the tender formed the first process as part of procurement for up to 4.5GW of wind capacity across the aforementioned area and a further area in Utsira Nord.

© Supplied by NPD
Norway offshore wind areas. Supplied by NPD

Utsira Nord is an area of 380 square miles located northwest of Stavanger, which the government says is suitable for floating wind sites, while Sørlige Nordsjø II covers around 1,000 square miles bordering the Danish North Sea, where bottom-fixed turbines are more likely candidates.

This first auction concerns one of two 1.5GW phases at Sørlige Nordsjø II and is seeking projects that can be directly connected to the mainland grid. The Ministry has previously suggested the award will be offered to a single bidder.

However, last month the deadline for Utsira Nord was postponed until at least 2024, while Sørlige Nordsjø II was extended until midnight on 15 November.

At the time, the ministry suggested the delays were the result of negotiations over state aid, and said it had begun the process of notifying state aid to the European Free Trade Agreement (EFTA) monitoring body ESA.

Meanwhile, some developers have shown cold feet, including Denmark’s Orsted, which announced this week it will pull out of a consortium with Fred. Olsen Renewables and Hafslund Eco as it attempts to wrest control of its portfolio.

Despite the delays, the Norwegian ministry said it was “positive” that several “strong players” had shown interest in the round, and confirmed it would now begin assessing the applications.

“Despite large cost increases for the global offshore wind industry recently, there are several strong players applying to be able to participate in the auction round for Sørlige North Sea II,” said oil and energy minister Terje Aasland.

“It is important for the government’s offshore wind investment. We are now starting to assess the various applications.”

The ministry has said it intends to prequalify a minimum of six and a maximum of eight applicants.

If fewer than six applicants can be prequalified, it will assess whether the auction should be carried out.

Applicants must also show how the meet the minimum criteria for sustainability and local benefits, and will be assessed on their ability to implement their pre-qualification criteria.

The ministry said it would announce which applicants are qualified to participate in the auction as soon as possible, setting a tentative auction date of February 2024.

