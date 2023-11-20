KUFPEC exits Norway in $450m sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

KUFPEC exits Norway in $450m sale

By Andrew Dykes
20/11/2023, 10:16 am
© Supplied by EquinorGina Krog
Equinor's Gina Krog platform.

Kuwait’s overseas oil producing arm has agreed a deal to sell its Norwegian assets to Polish energy group Orlen.

Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) said on Friday that Orlen’s Norwegian unit, PGNiG Upstream, would buy its local assets for $454 million.

It includes stakes in the Gina Krog field, Sleipner East and West gas and condensate fields, and the Utgard field.

According to Reuters, KUFPEC CEO Mohammad Salem Al-Haimer said the investment in Norway has been “one of the company’s most successful operations, from acquisition to exit,” booking a reported $700 million in profits over the past decade.

“It’s a win-win deal for both parties. KUFPEC has achieved its exit strategy and PGNiG has achieved its acquisition strategy,” Mr Al-Haimer said.

He also thanked the Norwegian government for its favourable business environment and Equinor, with whom the group has partnered on several projects.

First discovered in 1974 and formerly known as Dagny, Gina Krog is located about 30 kilometres northwest of Sleipner and came on stream in June 2017.

Equinor operates the licence (58.7%) alongside KUFPEC and PGNiG; the new deal will see KUFPEC’s 30% share transferred to the Polish firm, taking its stakes to 41.3%.

The Norwegian state-backed group recently filed £300m plans for a new tie back at the field, which would see the connection of the 27-million-barrels Eirin field developed as a subsea facility connected to the Gina Krog platform.

It said the development would also help extend Gina Krog’s productive life from 2029 to 2036.

A small gas discovery was also made near the field earlier this month.

The deal marks further growth for PGNiG, which 2021 acquisition of INEOS Norwegian E&P arm in 2021, gas from which it routes through Baltic Pipe.

As of 2022 it held a “record-high” of 61 licenses and is a non-operating partner in 13 producing fields including Ormen Lange, Gina Krog, Duva, Kvitebjørn, Marulk, Alve, Ærfugl Nord, Vale, Skogul, Vilje, Morvin, and Valemon.

In October production also started up at the ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) operated Tommeliten A field, which crosses the border of the UK and Norway in the North Sea, in which PGNiG also holds a 42% share.

