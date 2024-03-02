Wreckage recovered of fatal Norway helicopter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Wreckage recovered of fatal Norway helicopter

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
02/03/2024, 6:10 pm Updated: 02/03/2024, 6:16 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© NSIANorway helicopter wreckage
Wreckage of the S-92 helicopter was found and recovered on Friday night.

Investigators have recovered the wreckage of the helicopter which ditched off the coast of Norway on Wednesday night.

The Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority (NSIA) said the S-92 helicopter, registered LN-IOJ, was discovered on the sea floor by an ROV at around 20.14 on Friday night (March 1).

Recovery took place through the night and the helicopter has since been taken to the Haakonsvern naval base.

Images released by the NSTA show the discovery being made at around 220-metre depth and the recovery operation.

norway helicopter wreckage
NSIA

Investigators said preparation of the wreck and initial investigations will take place through the weekend, ahead of a press conference on Monday (March 4).

One person, named as Equinor nurse Reidun Hestetun (61) was fatally injured in the incident, while five others were also taken to hospital.

The NSIA said on Friday that the Normand Ocean offshore vessel, operated by DeepOcean, had been secured to aid the search for the wreckage.

NSIA
NSIA
NSIA
© NSIA Wreckage of the S-92 helicopter was found and recovered on Friday night.

The priority is to recovery the black box flight recorder to provide further details of what took place.

Other floating wreckage has been salvaged by the Norwegian coast guard and made available to the NSIA.

Tributes

Reidun Hestetun, from Bergen, died as a result of the incident.

Friends and colleagues have described her as “humble, caring, and tough at the same time”.

An Equinor statement, made in agreement with her family, said colleagues described her as “someone who people listened to, and someone who many felt they could confide in”.

Read more below.

Tributes paid as Norway helicopter accident victim named

The Norway helicopter incident

The Bristow-operated search and rescue helicopter ditched in the sea at around 7.30pm on Wednesday night near the Norwegian island of Sotra.

It was on a training exercise for state-backed oil firm Equinor and involved “low-altitude training flights”.

After a pause, Equinor and other operators have since resumed flights of the S-92 more widely, in agreement with the country’s civil aviation authority, saying there are “no indications” that wider helicopter safety has been impacted.

Read more on the details of the incident below.

UPDATE: Woman in 60s killed in Norway helicopter crash

