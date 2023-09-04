The landscape of mental health is changing but there’s more to be done

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Opinion

The landscape of mental health is changing but there’s more to be done

By Gillian Fowler, Usana Mindset
04/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Usana MindsetSince the first Offshore Europe 50 years ago, the landscape of mental health has changed drastically, says Gillian Fowler of Usana Mindset (pictured).
Gillian Fowler, Usana Mindset.

Fifty years ago, Offshore Europe first came to Aberdeen, and this month, the world renowned exhibition and conference marks its special 50th birthday.

In some respects, 50 years does not seem that long ago, yet our way of life has drastically changed, as has the landscape of mental health.

What was once a topic shrouded in stigma and silence has gradually emerged from the shadows, giving rise to what far more recently has become a more open and compassionate dialogue. It is clear significant strides have been made, however there is still work to be done to stamp out any associated stigma and safeguard the mental wellbeing of individuals worldwide.

One notable shift has been the growing recognition that mental health is not solely about addressing disorders but also about fostering resilience and emotional intelligence and stability. Schools, workplaces, and communities are beginning to prioritise mental health education, equipping individuals with the tools to navigate life’s challenges. This shift has been further amplified by advancements in technology, which have made information and support more accessible than ever before.

However, the changing landscape of mental health also highlights ongoing challenges, as well as the need to provide a safe environment to open up about personal struggles and accessing talking support. This can be amplified when offshore, where feelings of isolation, overwhelm and sadness are common. Yet measures to introduce easy access support can literally be life saving.

The IADC recently launched the Mental Health in Energy Charter following an educational and interactive event, which brought together an array of industry leaders, suppliers, charities, as well as those providing talking support, all of which gave insights and suggestions as to what could help drive positive change. It is a positive step to improving the wellbeing of thousands onshore and offshore workers, to drive cultural change, and make a measurable impact to lives now and in the future.

Safeguarding mental health requires a multi-pronged approach, and we all have a part to play in this. Creating spaces where individuals can share their experiences, seek guidance, and find solace can foster a sense of belonging. We all can help to make this happen, including stamping out stigma and unhealthy attitudes towards mental health.

It’s time to elevate Mental Health in what we do within the energy industry. We are already seeing this through the new charter but let us not rest on our laurels; there’s always more we can do.

Just as the energy industry has evolved and Offshore Europe has played a central role in bringing all together to share, educate and inspire, let’s ensure we never lose sight on the importance of our people, and safeguarding mental health and wellbeing.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts