Building awareness for a brighter future

When the opportunity to write this piece came about, I jumped at the chance. Not only because I feel strongly about the importance of our mental health for our daily wellbeing, but because I’ve been delving deeper and deeper into this area personally over the last 10-12 years, trying to expand my knowledge and awareness about why I have behaved, reacted or felt the way I have to certain situations throughout my life. Exploring why I have felt the way I have has been an interesting ride – and it’s not been easy. Confronting yourself is always more difficult than confronting others and being someone who is an avid avoider of confrontation that is saying something!

Having said all that, when I started to think about what I wanted to write, I got totally overwhelmed – where do I start? What do I cover? Am I meant to give advice? (I am no expert!). Do I talk about myself? The list of queries in my head went on and on to the point I wanted to back out.

And there lies my weakest spot – questioning myself to the point of wanting to give up. Trusting the process, believing in myself and having the courage of my own convictions is a daily challenge for me. It doesn’t come easy, and I have to catch myself regularly. But, as with anything, the harder you work at it, the easier it becomes.

So, what are the key lessons I have learned:

· Awareness is key. Having awareness of yourself, how you feel on a daily basis and why that might be is the first step. If you’re not aware, you can’t do anything about it.

· You can help your own mental health, and support those around you, by focusing on building compassion and empathy both towards yourself and others. This is a barrier we all need to try and cross – once you cross that bridge, the sun doesn’t always shine, but it sure is brighter.

· It’s a learning process. Thankfully there are loads of good resources out there, here are some I have found particularly useful – podcasts, books and finding people who you can have a meaningful conversation with. They are not always easy to find, and they are not always the people right in front of you, but they are there, and they are worth seeking out.

A quote to ponder – “Be happy with what you have, while working for what you want.”