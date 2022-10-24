PD&MS creating 200 jobs as firm tackles energy transition challenge

Shaping Scotland’s energy transition is a huge challenge but opportunities to make a difference will be at its heart, according to one of the country’s leading engineering and consultancy firms.

PD&MS, which has offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Azerbaijan is currently recruiting for around 200 personnel for current and future work covering onshore engineering, design and project support roles as well as offshore and site roles.

The company is hosting a jobs fair at the Station Hotel in Aberdeen on November 9, where senior management will be on hand to provide an overview of the business and explain the part it plays in energy transition (the global energy sector’s shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption such as coal, oil and gas to renewable energies like wind and solar.)

“We are looking for people with a diverse range of experience across multiple sectors, not just in the oil and gas industry,” explains Chief Executive Officer Simon Rio. “We hope the jobs fair in Glasgow will engage with people from different backgrounds, with highly transferable skills, and encourage them to come and hear what we can offer across the whole energy landscape.”

Recruitment drive

He adds: “We are an end-to-end business – we deliver full-scope engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and decommissioning services to the energy and other industrial sectors and we have a unique breadth of capability, providing white- and blue-collar services across the full asset lifecycle.

“So, of course we are looking for experienced and qualified designers and engineers from all disciplines, and skilled site trades personnel, but we would also encourage university and college graduates to attend. We are very committed to bringing new talent into the business.

“There is no one path to success, so we’re open minded in terms of engaging with people with diverse industry backgrounds and varying levels of experience. We have a great track record of career development and progression within PD&MS. As our business grows, there are opportunities for our people grow with it.”

Mr Rio’s personal story bears that out, he explains

“I left school at 16, and did an apprenticeship in welding and steel fabrication,” he explains. “I always had a hunger and drive to develop and learn more, so I moved into estimating, cost and project management. I then worked in Dubai for almost five years in a senior project management role with an architectural fit-out company. I was involved in projects such as Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Dubai Airport expansion and Burj Al Arab.”

Mr Rio joined PD&MS 16 years ago as a project engineer and has worked his way “through the ranks”, in a range of positions. He has been CEO of the group for the past nine years.

“Our growth is impressive – it is always satisfying to be able to grow jobs, revenue and profit – but what I’m most proud of is the way we have done it,” he says. “Alongside our remarkable growth, we have protected the culture of PD&MS and it continues to be a place where people are heard, ideas are listened to, innovation is harnessed, and our workforce feels empowered to deliver.”

In business for 20 years

The business was founded in 2002, initially as a niche engineering business servicing the offshore drilling industry. PD&MS now has a £100m turnover and around 700 employees in office and site-based roles.

“It is a real success story,” agrees Mr Rio. “Over the years we have steadily increased diversification of the services we provide and the sectors we work in and have reacted very well to changes in the energy landscape, pivoting our business using our highly transferable skills.

“In the last 18 months, we have made two significant acquisitions, further bolstering and enhancing our energy transition credentials.”

PD&MS acquired Glasgow-based low carbon engineering specialist firm Synergie Environ, which has been instrumental in the development of innovative solutions to cut carbon consumption across a range of industries including energy, power generation, pharmaceuticals, waste and sustainable material, and transportation; and Optimus, an Aberdeen-based engineering consultancy which delivers market-leading front-end engineering and design across the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

Looking to the next generation

The next decade in the energy landscape is “hard to predict”, says Mr Rio.

“We have a role to play supporting energy security in the UK and a responsibility to accelerate energy transition, so we will continue to support the oil and gas industry maximise economic recovery while using our expertise to decarbonise the sector,” he explains. “In addition to seeing considerable growth in our work in renewables, such as wind, solar and energy from waste, we will also diversify further into wider industries such as the built environment, pharmaceuticals and nuclear energy.”

Attracting younger people will be key, he adds.

“We think the opportunity to be part of the solution to reduce emissions and to clean up the oil and gas industry, will really appeal to the younger generation,” he explains.

“Equally, energy security is vital and in sharp focus mainly – sadly – because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Those events have got everyone thinking about where our energy comes from. We can all feel it, we all see it, in the bills we are paying.”

Mr Rio adds: “Imagine sitting down with your children or grandchildren in years to come and being able to say that when it came to energy transition and energy security, ‘I played a part in making things better’?

“A career in PD&MS will allow you to have those conversations in the years ahead.”

Advertorial written by ‘The Herald’ 2022