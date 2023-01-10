The flexible workforce. Is it time to change our approach?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Promoted

The flexible workforce. Is it time to change our approach?

The oil and gas sector has relied on contractor talent for many years. With uncertainty on the horizon for 2023, the flexibility and agility offered by this workforce will be more important than ever.
By Andrew Fahey, EVP Independent Contractor Solutions at People2.0
10/01/2023, 7:00 am
© ShutterstockFirms staff costs

The oil and gas sector has relied on contractor talent for many years. With uncertainty on the horizon for 2023, the flexibility and agility offered by this workforce will be more important than ever.

Other sectors, however, have also now cottoned onto this approach.

The use of flexible workers is growing rapidly, thanks to a combination of business need and rapidly changing attitudes to work. Competition for talent is increasing.

The supply chain now needs to adapt in response.

An evolved workforce

The pandemic changed the way people view work and their work/life balance.

Introducing more flexible working conditions for a majority of roles, workers are now expecting a better balance between work and home life – be that flexible working hours or remote working.

This is resulting in a new generation of workers who are swapping the 9-5 for roles that offer the flexibility and control they want.

In fact, temporary workers in the UK recently increased to 1.65 million from 1.45 million in January 2020 according to Statista.

Looking to the US, it’s forecast that by 2027 as much as 60% of the workforce will be independent.

But this flexibility does not just benefits workers, as the oil and gas sector is well aware.

Businesses need to be able to adapt to an increasingly unpredictable and changing global economy.

Access to the flexible workforce enables them to better navigate economic downturns and recovery, allowing organisations to scale resource up and down.

Finding and retaining talent is however difficult due to an ongoing skills shortage which is impacting all industries and professions. Concerningly, Korn Kerry forecasts a global talent shortage of 85 million people by 2030.

Together these trends are changing the face of the flexible workforce, but is the supply chain keeping pace with these changes?

No longer fit for purpose

In short, no. The UK’s existing framework for engaging the flexible workforce is broken and not fit for purpose.

The Government is clearly struggling to get ahead of the evolving workforce. A good example is legislation – to adjust to modern requirements, more complex legislation is often introduced making monitoring and management more difficult.

This means non compliance can more easily go under the radar, causing problems for all stakeholders – workers, payroll providers, agencies and clients.

Work classification and tax legislation can also vary significantly country to country, making supplying talent and managing compliance extremely challenging.

These challenges have put unnecessary pressure on the whole supply chain, but a large amount of this burden has landed on agencies and consultancies. They have found themselves responsible for managing regulatory, financial and administrative burdens of the supply chain. This sees them managing worker wellbeing and payroll, compliance and bridging funding gaps, all while sourcing partners to support global talent deployment.

The problem with PSLs

In the UK, the sector typically engages with umbrella companies and takes a preferred supply list approach. However, this often results in a range of providers being offered to contractors that offer varying quality of services.

For workers, this results in a disparate and time intensive process to manage their finances, benefits and compliance. At worst, unscrupulous providers might make hidden deductions from payslips, delay payments, withhold holiday pay or even lure contractors into tax avoidance schemes.

For both consultancies and their clients, non-compliant suppliers create both financial and reputational liabilities.

HMRC’s website lists 19 ‘named tax avoidance schemes, promoters, enablers and suppliers’ which have been posing as umbrellas, but this is just probably just the tip of the iceberg. Under the 2017 Criminal Finance Act, ‘failure to prevent the criminal facilitation of tax evasion’ is a prosecutable Corporate Criminal Offence. Failure of an end client or its supply chain to manage this risk would be a very serious issue indeed.

Workers who find themselves taken advantage of will not just blame the dodgy umbrella – they will ask why the services were recommended in the first place. This could significantly affect a hirer’s reputation.

It’s time to reconsider this patchy, out-of-date approach to contractor services.

The way forward

By looking at approaches taken elsewhere across the globe, it’s clear that a model where partners provide multiple services to both contractors and clients, both regionally and internationally, would provide a joined-up experience.

This is known as a managed service provision, either an Agent of Record (AOR) or Employer of Record (EOR) depending on the worker classification and territory they are deployed within.

By working with a compliant global provider, the entire supply chain can be reassured that all workers and parties are operating in line with legislation and that any potential risk is minimised.

As oil and gas businesses prepare to navigate a looming recession, access to a flexible workforce will be crucial in maintaining agility, but the current model is no longer fit for purpose.

It’s time for the industry to act: it’s time to reconsider the current supply chain approach and to look for partners who can adapt to deliver talent, while maintaining compliance at every step of the way.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts