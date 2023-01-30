Delegate Registrations Now Open for Global Energy Exports Conference 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Delegate Registrations Now Open for Global Energy Exports Conference 2023

By Energy Exports Conference
30/01/2023, 11:39 am
© Supplied by Global Energy ExporGlobal Energy Exports Confrence
Stuart Broadley CEO of EIC - EEC Keynote Plenary 2022

Delegate registrations are now open for the Energy Exports Conference 2023.

The two-day conference in Aberdeen will be held at the P&J Live on the 6th & 7th of June 2023 and is organised by several prominent industry associations and organisations.

The event, which is free to attend, will welcome a global audience with the city expected to receive several international delegations.

Registered delegates will gain:

  • 2 full-day access
  • Access to all conference sessions (Plenary, Industry Panels, Market Opportunities and Contractor Updates)
  • Access to the exhibition including theatres and networking zones
  • Unlimited networking opportunities
  • Access to the EEC app

Following a successful return to an in-person event in 2022, the conference will be back bigger and better than ever for its fifth year, with 2000+ delegates anticipated to attend in person from across the global energy industry.

Key themes for 2023 include:

  • Renewables – Onshore, Offshore and Floating Offshore Wind
  • Hydrogen & Carbon Capture – Blue Hydrogen, Green Hydrogen, CCUS & Direct Air Capture
  • Nuclear – New Build, SMR, AMR, O&M, Waste Management & Decommissioning
  • Oil & Gas – New Developments and Decommissioning

With high-profile industry speakers and international delegations, the conference will welcome UK suppliers, major global operators, contractors and organising and supporting partners.

Speakers already confirmed for EEC 2023 include Bechtel, EIC, LRQA, Mainstream Power, Mott MacDonald, Seimens Energy, The Western Australia Government Office, UAE UK Business Council, UKEF and Venterra.

Stuart Broadley, chief executive of The Energy Industries Council (EIC), says, “We know how important it is for business owners to find new routes to growth and resilience in these continuing difficult market conditions.

“There are vast and exciting energy project opportunities around the world, EEC provides companies access to hundreds of contacts and enables businesses to learn about multiple new export opportunities.

“The conference gives organisations and individuals the opportunity to listen, engage and connect with international operators, developers, contractors, government and export advisors, ambassadors, and trade experts from across the globe.

“We look forward to welcoming all delegates across 2 days this June.”

EEC 2023 sponsors are:

  • LRQA – Strategic Partner
  • Venterra – Drinks reception sponsor
  • Mott MacDonald – Conference sponsor

2023 organising partners are:

  • Aberdeen City Council
  • Decom North Sea
  • Department of International Trade
  • Energy Industries Council
  • Energy Transition Zone
  • North Sea Transition Authority
  • Offshore Energies UK
  • UK Exports Finance

Supporting partners are:

  • Aberdeen International Associates
  • AREG
  • EEEGR
  • Global Underwater Hub
  • Nuclear Industry Association
  • Renewable UK
  • Scottish Development International
  • SPE Aberdeen
  • Strat Growth Services

To book free delegate registration, please visit: https://www.the-eic.com/EEC2023

