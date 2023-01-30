Delegate Registrations Now Open for Global Energy Exports Conference 2023

An error occurred. Please try again.

Delegate registrations are now open for the Energy Exports Conference 2023.

The two-day conference in Aberdeen will be held at the P&J Live on the 6th & 7th of June 2023 and is organised by several prominent industry associations and organisations.

The event, which is free to attend, will welcome a global audience with the city expected to receive several international delegations.

Registered delegates will gain:

2 full-day access

Access to all conference sessions (Plenary, Industry Panels, Market Opportunities and Contractor Updates)

Access to the exhibition including theatres and networking zones

Unlimited networking opportunities

Access to the EEC app

Following a successful return to an in-person event in 2022, the conference will be back bigger and better than ever for its fifth year, with 2000+ delegates anticipated to attend in person from across the global energy industry.

Key themes for 2023 include:

Renewables – Onshore, Offshore and Floating Offshore Wind

Hydrogen & Carbon Capture – Blue Hydrogen, Green Hydrogen, CCUS & Direct Air Capture

Nuclear – New Build, SMR, AMR, O&M, Waste Management & Decommissioning

Oil & Gas – New Developments and Decommissioning

With high-profile industry speakers and international delegations, the conference will welcome UK suppliers, major global operators, contractors and organising and supporting partners.

Speakers already confirmed for EEC 2023 include Bechtel, EIC, LRQA, Mainstream Power, Mott MacDonald, Seimens Energy, The Western Australia Government Office, UAE UK Business Council, UKEF and Venterra.

Stuart Broadley, chief executive of The Energy Industries Council (EIC), says, “We know how important it is for business owners to find new routes to growth and resilience in these continuing difficult market conditions.

“There are vast and exciting energy project opportunities around the world, EEC provides companies access to hundreds of contacts and enables businesses to learn about multiple new export opportunities.

“The conference gives organisations and individuals the opportunity to listen, engage and connect with international operators, developers, contractors, government and export advisors, ambassadors, and trade experts from across the globe.

“We look forward to welcoming all delegates across 2 days this June.”

EEC 2023 sponsors are:

LRQA – Strategic Partner

Venterra – Drinks reception sponsor

Mott MacDonald – Conference sponsor

2023 organising partners are:

Aberdeen City Council

Decom North Sea

Department of International Trade

Energy Industries Council

Energy Transition Zone

North Sea Transition Authority

Offshore Energies UK

UK Exports Finance

Supporting partners are:

Aberdeen International Associates

AREG

EEEGR

Global Underwater Hub

Nuclear Industry Association

Renewable UK

Scottish Development International

SPE Aberdeen

Strat Growth Services

To book free delegate registration, please visit: https://www.the-eic.com/EEC2023