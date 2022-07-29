Celebration time as AREG passes 250 members

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Energy transition body Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has gone beyond the 250 member milestone.

It follows months of extensive growth, spearheaded by chief executive David Rodger, who re-joined the organisation last year.

As well as conventional energy companies, such as BP, Equinor and Shell, AREG also boasts members from various other industries, including aviation, shipping and legal.

Mr Rodger said: “Our membership is very reflective of the broader energy transition, and demonstrates the interest in decarbonisation and renewables.

“When I took over last year, there were around 190 members, and the growth we’ve seen since then has been very encouraging indeed. It’s a real vote of confidence in the activities of AREG, the various networks we have, and the events that we put on.”

Among the events AREG is organising is the Energy Futures Conference and Exhibition.

The inaugural edition of the clean energy showcase will be held at the P&J Live in Aberdeen in November, something Mr Rodger is “very much looking forward to”.

As well as its growth in membership, AREG recently expanded its top brass with the appointment of five new directors.

Among them are Sven van den Bedem, Shell’s energy transition manager, and Nassima Brown, co-founder and director of business strategy at Fennex.

Aberdeen, and the north-east more generally, is currently home to a raft of low carbon projects, as it tries to rebrand as the energy transition capital of Europe.

BP is currently working with the local authority to develop a hydrogen hub, meanwhile the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project near Peterhead as among the most developed of its kind in the UK.

Mr Rodger said: “Within AREG, we’re seeing member companies setting up new bases in and around Aberdeen. They want to be part of the north-east’s energy transition.

“There is a lot of interest in the region and during COP26 last year, many people visited Aberdeen to learn from this area’s experience being at the heart of the oil and gas industry, and how it is using those skills to move to a low carbon future.”