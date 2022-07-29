Celebration time as AREG passes 250 members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Celebration time as AREG passes 250 members

Energy transition body Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has gone beyond the 250 member milestone.
By Hamish Penman
29/07/2022, 11:29 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by AREGAREG 250 members
David Rodger, CEO of AREG

It follows months of extensive growth, spearheaded by chief executive David Rodger, who re-joined the organisation last year.

As well as conventional energy companies, such as BP, Equinor and Shell, AREG also boasts members from various other industries, including aviation, shipping and legal.

Mr Rodger said: “Our membership is very reflective of the broader energy transition, and demonstrates the interest in decarbonisation and renewables.

“When I took over last year, there were around 190 members, and the growth we’ve seen since then has been very encouraging indeed. It’s a real vote of confidence in the activities of AREG, the various networks we have, and the events that we put on.”

Among the events AREG is organising is the Energy Futures Conference and Exhibition.

The inaugural edition of the clean energy showcase will be held at the P&J Live in Aberdeen in November, something Mr Rodger is “very much looking forward to”.

As well as its growth in membership, AREG recently expanded its top brass with the appointment of five new directors.

Among them are Sven van den Bedem, Shell’s energy transition manager, and Nassima Brown, co-founder and director of business strategy at Fennex.

Aberdeen, and the north-east more generally, is currently home to a raft of low carbon projects, as it tries to rebrand as the energy transition capital of Europe.

BP is currently working with the local authority to develop a hydrogen hub, meanwhile the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project near Peterhead as among the most developed of its kind in the UK.

Mr Rodger said: “Within AREG, we’re seeing member companies setting up new bases in and around Aberdeen. They want to be part of the north-east’s energy transition.

“There is a lot of interest in the region and during COP26 last year, many people visited Aberdeen to learn from this area’s experience being at the heart of the oil and gas industry, and how it is using those skills to move to a low carbon future.”

