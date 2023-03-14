‘Fast and furious action’ needed to deliver ‘extraordinary’ energy transition, says Wood boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

‘Fast and furious action’ needed to deliver ‘extraordinary’ energy transition, says Wood boss

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
14/03/2023, 12:20 pm Updated: 14/03/2023, 12:29 pm
Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin

The chief executive of Wood (LON: WG) has delivered a rallying cry for the industry to deliver an “extraordinary”, and swift, energy transition.

Ken Gilmartin, who took up the top job at the Aberdeen-headquartered energy services giant last year, underlined the need for “fast and furious action”, describing “talk about the need for an orderly transition” as too slow.

Reflecting on the recent CERAweek conference, Mr Gilmartin said he left the Houston event feeling “inspired, confident of our purpose and strategic direction, and brimming with excitement”.

He does think however that “all the technology needed for the energy transition” doesn’t yet exist.

But there’s optimism that “it will be developed by this industry given the commitment I heard this week to find scalable and cost-efficient solutions to decarbonise and digitalise”.

Mr Gilmartin said: “As data and digitally advanced as we are in this sector, at the end of the day it’s still going to take remarkable people to achieve what we need to do. It’s going to need master planners, project managers and more engineers than ever to design and build the new energy projects and that means investing in the supply chain to continue developing the skills and talent to make net zero happen.

“I left CERAWeek inspired, confident of our purpose and strategic direction, and brimming with excitement about the opportunities to continue playing a leading role in the future of energy and materials.”

Organised by S&P Global, CERAweek also featured addresses from former Secretary of State John Kerry, and John Podesta, clean energy adviser to US President Joe Biden.

From the UK side, energy minister Graham Stuart, and North Sea Transition Authority chief executive Stuart Payne were in attendance, with the latter using his talk to highlight the progress industry is making in cutting its operational emissions.

Mr Payne told the event that the North Sea has cut emissions from flaring by 50% since 2018 – the 2022 reduction is enough gas to power 80,000 homes.

