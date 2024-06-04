Sarwar reveals more details on GB Energy and pledges “hundreds of millions” for Grangemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Sarwar reveals more details on GB Energy and pledges “hundreds of millions” for Grangemouth

By Erikka Askeland
04/06/2024, 2:09 pm Updated: 04/06/2024, 3:20 pm
© Kirsty AndersonJohn Swinney (leader of the Scottish National Party), Douglas Ross (leader of the Scottish Conservatives), Anas Sarwar (leader of Scottish Labour) and Alex Cole-Hamilton (leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats) debate the key issues facing the country ahead of the General Election on 4 July. The 90-minute programme was hosted by STV's Political Editor, Colin Mackay.
STV's Scottish Leaders' Debate 2024: John Swinney (leader of the Scottish National Party), Douglas Ross (leader of the Scottish Conservatives), Anas Sarwar (leader of Scottish Labour) and Alex Cole-Hamilton (leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats) debate the key issues facing the country ahead of the General Election on 4 July. The programme was hosted by STVs political editor, Colin Mackay, from the broadcaster's Pacific Quay headquarters in Glasgow. Image: STV / Kirsty Anderson

A debate of Scottish political leaders ahead of the UK General Election on 4 July revealed more details about the parties’ energy policy, including a proposed state-owned energy firm.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said his party’s proposed windfall tax on would raise £3billion a year and create 69,000 jobs.

He said 53,000 jobs would be backed by GB Energy, a “publicly owned energy generation company” headquartered in Scotland.

In a debate hosted on STV, Sarwar said the money raised would be used to put “more money into people’s pockets to lower bills” and invest in clean energy so we can “lower bills for good”.

He did not give details of where in Scotland it would be based, although a recent poll suggested most would be in favour of it being in Aberdeen.

Investment for Grangemouth

Sarwar also said a Labour Government would put “hundreds of millions of pounds” into an “energy transition hub” at Grangemouth.

This would be in response to plans announced last year that Scotland’s last remaining oil refining plant would close in 2025 amid a decline in North Sea oil output and falling demand for fuels.

© Supplied by Ineos
The refinery at Grangemouth is set to shut down next year but Scottish Labour has now pledged “hundreds of millions” to save jobs if it wins the election. Image: Ineos.

Refinery operator Petroineos – a joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos – blamed market pressures and the energy transition for the decision.

An estimated 400 of some 500 jobs at the site could be axed in the process.

“We would step in and put our money where our mouth is and invest … and step in to save the jobs at the refinery and invest in that transition by making an energy transmission hub at Grangemouth. We would put hundreds of millions of pounds behind it to make it a reality,” he said.

What is GB Energy?

There has been some confusion over Labour’s plans for its state-owned energy company.

Last week Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described it as an “investment vehicle, not an energy company“.

The Labour party later suggested it would not be an energy retail company and that it will “generate power in its own right, as well as owning, managing and operating clean power projects alongside private firms”.

© Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the Port of Greenock while on the General Election campaign trail. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Labour has also said it wants to hand the company £8.3bn over the next five years for investments, funded by the windfall tax.

The Tory government recently extended this levy until 2029, but Labour want to charge a higher rate and close some tax allowances for investment.

Last night Sarwar dismissed claims Labour policies would destroy up to 100,000 jobs in the sector and said the party would invest in supply chains for offshore wind and in ports.

The future of energy policy

He insisted there would be “no cliff edge” for the oil and gas industry.

“We need those very oil and gas companies as well as the renewable companies to make those investments, and we will do that in partnership to deliver that transition” he said.

He added predictions by trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) that Labour plan would cost the industry 42,000 jobs was “wrong”.

The First Minister John Swinney evaded answering if he was in favour of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea.

The SNP leader has recently hinted that his party is reviewing its opposition to further epxanding offshore exploration.

He said he was “in favour of windfall taxes where  gross profits have been made” and in a climate compatibility test “because we have got to judge the right things to do in terms of the transition to net zero”.

He compared Labour’s policy to that of Prime Minister Thatcher’s in the 1980s which he said resulted in an “industrial wasteland in central Scotland” and that this would also happen in the north-east of Scotland.

 

