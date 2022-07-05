Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

BP received 10,000 applications for 200 low carbon jobs as ‘appetite’ to transition surges

Oil giant BP (LON: BP) has been inundated by applications from workers vying to transition into the low carbon energy space.
By Hamish Penman
05/07/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 05/07/2022, 9:33 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© ShutterstockBP low carbon jobs
A North Sea offshore wind farm

Oil giant BP (LON: BP) has been inundated by applications from workers vying to transition into the low carbon energy space.

As part of its drive to become an integrated energy company, the London-listed supermajor recently recruited 200 new workers, equally split between wind and hydrogen.

BP senior vice president for Europe and head of country for UK, Louise Kingham told the Scottish Affairs Committee they received around 10,000 applications from people wanting to work for the company’s renewables divisions.

That equates to about 50 hopefuls for every job on offer.

She said: “We recently went out to recruit for 100 hydrogen jobs and 100 wind jobs, to build out against the projects that have recently been successful. We had 10,000 applications.

“There is a lot of interest there; whether the skills meet with the needs we have is another question. Nevertheless the appetite to work in those areas is there.”

© Supplied by BP
BP UK head of country and senior vice president for Europe Louise Kingham

BP becoming a green energy heavyweight

On top of its core oil and gas activities, BP is becoming increasingly involved in renewables, including hydrogen wind and solar.

In the recent ScotWind leasing round, it was awarded acreage to build a £2.9 megawatt wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

That built on its success in the equivalent process in England and Wales, in which the company splashed out serious cash to secure seabed in the Irish Sea.

bp hydrogen aberdeen © Supplied by Aberdeen City Counci
l-r Councillor Ryan Houghton, BP’s Louise Kingham and city council leader Jenny Laing, who has hailed the hydrogen partnership as “transformative”.

In the hydrogen space, BP has partnered up with Aberdeen City Council to help the Granite City in its quest to be the energy transition capital of Europe.

Together the partners will develop the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub, which will store and distribute green hydrogen.

Energy skills shortage looming

Ms Kingham’s comments come amid fears about a looming energy skills shortage, with oil continuing its bounceback and more green energy projects coming to fruition.

There are also concerns that many companies may not be able to compete with the wages being offered by conventional energy supermajors as the market tightens.

In the long run though, it is hoped that workers involved in the production of hydrocarbons will be able to move to hydrogen, wind and carbon capture as the UK shifts to low carbon energy sources.

“For BP at the moment, the number of people we know we’ve moved between projects is in the low thousands – that’s where we are,” said Ms Kingham.

“But we know that when some of these projects get to the stage where they’re going to be constructed, then that’s 4,000 to 5,000 just on one project doing construction work.

“Then there’s building out the supply chain capabilities we need, and if we’re going to harness that opportunity, we need to be much more strategic around how we collaborate.

“For example, all of us who are investing in ScotWind projects need to be coming together round a table to work out how we’re going to do that effectively, so we can build sustainable supply chains.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts