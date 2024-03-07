NZTC to offer £500,000 in hydrogen electrolyser innovation competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

NZTC to offer £500,000 in hydrogen electrolyser innovation competition

By Mathew Perry
07/03/2024, 5:00 am
© Net Zero Technology CentreA depiction of a hydrogen electrolyser.
Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) is launching a £500,000 competition focused on improving hydrogen electrolyser efficiency.

Electrolysers enable the production of hydrogen, using electricity to separate hydrogen and oxygen molecules found in water without emitting carbon dioxide.

Using electricity generated from renewable sources to power the electrolysers produces ‘green hydrogen’.

Funded NZTC said developers can apply for funding to accelerate the development of their electrolyser technology towards a pilot or prototype level.

The £500,000 funding, part of the Energy Hubs project, will be split between three to five technologies, NZTC said.

Improving the efficiency of hydrogen production is a crucial step to reducing the overall cost of hydrogen, which remains too expensive for many firms to use.

The Scottish Government wants to take advantage of the renewable energy provided by offshore wind to position Scotland as a hydrogen exporter to Europe.

scotland hydrogen pipeline © Supplied by NZTC
The NZTC is investigating the feasibility of a £2.7bn hydrogen pipeline network connecting Orkney and other Scottish energy hubs to Germany.

The UK government is also backing the development of a hydrogen economy, providing £2 billion in funding for 11 major electrolytic hydrogen projects last year.

Hydrogen energy hubs

NZTC Net Zero Technology Transition Programme manager Darren Gee said: “Our latest call focusing on innovative electrolyser technologies supports sustainable hydrogen production and the development and feasibility of Energy Hubs.

“Our funding competitions always bring to the fore a dynamic range of technologies that drive progress toward global energy goals.”

Scottish energy minister Gillian Martin said the government is funding the research into cutting the cost of hydrogen through its £62 million Energy Transition Fund.

“This will make hydrogen more attractive to exporters and help secure new markets for our abundant renewable energy resources,” Ms Martin said.

“We are supporting innovative, green technologies to spur on the just transition, build a sustainable economy and help reach net zero.”

The closing date for applications is Sunday 14th April, and NZTC said developers with technologies at a low TRL (technology readiness level) are encouraged to apply.

Launched in 2017 as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal with £180 million of UK and Scottish government funding, the NZTC is a not-for-profit organisation focused on accelerating the energy transition to net zero.

