NZTC to offer £500,000 in hydrogen electrolyser innovation competition

Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) is launching a £500,000 competition focused on improving hydrogen electrolyser efficiency.

Electrolysers enable the production of hydrogen, using electricity to separate hydrogen and oxygen molecules found in water without emitting carbon dioxide.

Using electricity generated from renewable sources to power the electrolysers produces ‘green hydrogen’.

Funded NZTC said developers can apply for funding to accelerate the development of their electrolyser technology towards a pilot or prototype level.

The £500,000 funding, part of the Energy Hubs project, will be split between three to five technologies, NZTC said.

Improving the efficiency of hydrogen production is a crucial step to reducing the overall cost of hydrogen, which remains too expensive for many firms to use.

The Scottish Government wants to take advantage of the renewable energy provided by offshore wind to position Scotland as a hydrogen exporter to Europe.

The UK government is also backing the development of a hydrogen economy, providing £2 billion in funding for 11 major electrolytic hydrogen projects last year.

Hydrogen energy hubs

NZTC Net Zero Technology Transition Programme manager Darren Gee said: “Our latest call focusing on innovative electrolyser technologies supports sustainable hydrogen production and the development and feasibility of Energy Hubs.

“Our funding competitions always bring to the fore a dynamic range of technologies that drive progress toward global energy goals.”

Scottish energy minister Gillian Martin said the government is funding the research into cutting the cost of hydrogen through its £62 million Energy Transition Fund.

“This will make hydrogen more attractive to exporters and help secure new markets for our abundant renewable energy resources,” Ms Martin said.

“We are supporting innovative, green technologies to spur on the just transition, build a sustainable economy and help reach net zero.”

The closing date for applications is Sunday 14th April, and NZTC said developers with technologies at a low TRL (technology readiness level) are encouraged to apply.

Launched in 2017 as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal with £180 million of UK and Scottish government funding, the NZTC is a not-for-profit organisation focused on accelerating the energy transition to net zero.

