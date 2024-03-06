Pioneering tidal turbine displayed in National Museum of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Pioneering tidal turbine displayed in National Museum of Scotland

By Mathew Perry
06/03/2024, 10:27 am
© Image: Stewart AttwoodCurator Ellie Swinbank installs the Nova tidal turbine blade at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.
Curator Ellie Swinbank installs the Nova tidal turbine blade at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

A pioneering tidal turbine developed by Scottish firm Nova Innovation is now on display in the National Museum of Scotland.

The blade was part of the world’s first community owned tidal turbine installed in Bluemull Sound in Shetland in 2014.

The Nova 30 device had a maximum generating capacity of 30kW and powered 30 homes before it was decommissioned in 2016.

The project paved the way for the development of the world’s first offshore tidal farm, the Shetland Tidal Array.

The blade is now on display as part of the National Museum’s ‘Energise‘ exhibit.

The gallery explores the sources, generation and distribution of energy in Scotland over the last 200 years.

National Museums Scotland senior curator of technology Ellie Swinbank said she was thrilled to see the turbine blade on display.

“The turbine blade is a strong example of Scottish engineering and energy, highlighting our position as world-leaders in tidal energy,” Ms Swinbank said.

© Supplied by Nova Innovation
A Nova Innovation tidal turbine on display in the National Museum of Scotland

“I hope the exhibit helps to raise awareness of the importance of sustainable energy technologies, inspiring the engineers and innovators of the future.”

Nova Innovation CEO Simon Forrest said the company is proud to see its very first tidal turbine “taking pride of place” at the museum.

“It is an appropriate way to celebrate Scottish innovation and engineering in our efforts to combat climate change,” Mr Forrest said.

“Our blades have been capturing the clean predictable energy of our tides since 2014, powering homes and businesses across Shetland.”

Scotland a ‘world leader’ in tidal energy

Scotland is at the forefront of the emerging tidal sector, with pioneering projects from Nova Innovation, Simec Atlantis and Orbital Marine Power in development in Shetland and Orkney.

tidal hydrogen © Supplied by Nova Innovation
Installing tidal turbines in Shetland. Image: Nova Innovation

Orkney is also host to the European Marine Energy Centre, which is spearheading research and innovation in wave and tidal energy.

However, the UK marine energy sector is pushing for more strategic support from the UK government as it warns the country is at risk of failing to capitalise on an industry which could deliver up to an estimated £41 billion in economic benefits by 2050.

 

