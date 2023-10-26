Inquiry begins into Strath Oykel wind farm as residents say ‘enough is enough’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Inquiry begins into Strath Oykel wind farm as residents say ‘enough is enough’

By Andrew Dykes
26/10/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 26/10/2023, 10:48 am
© Supplied by Energie KontorVisualisation of the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm as seen from Rosehall.
A public inquiry has been launched this week into plans for a controversial onshore wind farm near the Highland village of Rosehall.

Residents have hit out over the proposals for the 73MW Strath Oykel wind farm, voicing concerns over the visual and environmental impacts of development near one of Scotland’s most famous fishing spots.

The proposals, put forward by the UK arm of German developer Energie Kontor, would see 11 turbines built around a mile south-east of Doune in Sutherland, as well as a 5MW battery storage system.

The company mooted plans for a 16-turbine development in the Strath Oykel forest area in 2021, later revising the number to 11.

However, earlier plans have twice been rejected by Highland councillors, triggering a public inquiry on whether to allow development to go ahead.

The three-day hearing by Scottish Government officials started on Tuesday in Rosehall Village Hall.

© Supplied by Energie Kontor
Site plan for the Strath Oykel wind farm.

The new development has been “fiercely opposed” by residents of the nearby communities of Rosehall, Altass and Brae and by wind farm campaign group No Ring of Steel (NORoS), which has fought similar developments across the Highlands.

They note that, if approved, Strath Oykel would be the fifth wind farm to be built in the area and would join the existing 34 turbines at the Rosehall and Achany wind farms.

Earlier this year permission was granted for a further two sites at the Achany Extension and Meall Buidhe.

Opponents of the Strath Oykel site say it could have a “huge impact” on salmon and endangered freshwater pearl mussels in the nearby River Oykel, which is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), in particular due to plans for a new bridge over the river to enable construction.

Other fears include the nuisance of red aviation lights atop the structures and the potential shadow flicker from spinning blades, as well as concerns over recent plans which reportedly show an access route “cutting through residents’ gardens and animal paddocks.”

They have complained of a “relentless march” of wind developments and say they have been forced to establish a ‘fighting fund’ in order to hire a planning expert to represent them at the inquiry hearing.

A spokesperson for NORoS, said: “Strath Oykel will see turbines 200 metres tall, which will be among some of the largest structures ever built in Scotland.

“To put it into perspective, they will be three times as tall as the Wallace Monument and situated just a short distance from people’s homes.

“We understand the need for more renewable energy sources, but our community is now at a tipping point with the number of wind farm developments, and we had no other option but to make a stand.

“This is very much a ‘David V Goliath’ situation, a small community going up against a German energy company listed on the stock exchange.

“We have been fighting this application for three years and it has cost us thousands to make our voice heard.

“But we are determined to make our case to the Scottish Government that enough is enough and other more suitable sites must be found for these types of mega wind farm developments.”

Energie Kontor UK has been approached for comment.

Fears of ‘devastating’ impact on tourism

Tracey Smith, a local tourism business owner, added: “The cumulative impact of this development going ahead will have devastating consequences for the local economy, which is heavily reliant on rural tourism.

“Although we are a small community we have two hotels, two B&Bs, several self-catering properties and many local businesses offering outdoor activities.

“But mega developments like the Strath Oykel windfarm risk destroying the day-to-day lives of those who live here and the many businesses who depend on tourism.”

The Strath Oykel Wind Farm public inquiry opened at Rosehall Village Hall on Tuesday and will last until Thursday 26 October.

The community hearing session is on Thursday from 4.30pm and is expected to last until 7.30pm.

