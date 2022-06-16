Seaway 7 finalising contract for East Anglia THREE foundations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Seaway 7 finalising contract for East Anglia THREE foundations

Seaway 7 (Euronext:SEAW7) is finalising an agreement with ScottishPower Renewables for the installation of nearly 100 monopile foundations at the East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm.
By Andrew Dykes
16/06/2022, 1:23 pm
Seaway 7, part of the Subsea 7 group, said it had signed a letter of exclusivity and is now finalising a preferred bidder supply chain agreement.

The exact value of the contract was not specified, but is worth between $500 million and $750 million, the company said, with execution to be led from its Aberdeen office.

Seaway 7’s scope of work would include the transport and installation of 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation and scour protection along with the engineering, supply and installation of the inner-array cables.

East Anglia THREE lies around 40 miles off Great Yarmouth coast and is one of three consented offshore wind projects that form ScottishPower Renewables’ 3.1-gigawatt (GW), £10bn East Anglia Hub.

East Anglia THREE will make up around 1.4GW of this capacity, with up to 263 turbines spread across the three Hub sites.

Seaway 7 said offshore work is then slated for 2024, subject to a final investment decision (FID) by the operator.

Pending other approvals this year, construction at East Anglia TWO and East Anglia ONE North would then commence in 2023.

The hub is expected to be complete in 2026.

A further project, the 714-MW East Anglia ONE, is already fully operational having been commissioned in 2020.

Seaway 7 chief executive Stuart Fitzgerald said: “We are pleased to support ScottishPower Renewables to progress the East Anglia THREE project. Seaway 7 is looking forward to bringing over 10 years of offshore wind experience to one of the world’s largest offshore wind complexes, representing a significant contribution to the UK’s renewable target.”

The award would be the latest in a line of offshore installation contracts secured by Seaway 7, which is already involved in projects including Dogger Bank A, B and C off the Yorkshire coast, as well as Seagreen and Seagreen 1A off Angus in Scotland.

