Seaway 7 finalising contract for East Anglia THREE foundations

Seaway 7 (Euronext:SEAW7) is finalising an agreement with ScottishPower Renewables for the installation of nearly 100 monopile foundations at the East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm.

Seaway 7, part of the Subsea 7 group, said it had signed a letter of exclusivity and is now finalising a preferred bidder supply chain agreement.

The exact value of the contract was not specified, but is worth between $500 million and $750 million, the company said, with execution to be led from its Aberdeen office.

Seaway 7’s scope of work would include the transport and installation of 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation and scour protection along with the engineering, supply and installation of the inner-array cables.

East Anglia THREE lies around 40 miles off Great Yarmouth coast and is one of three consented offshore wind projects that form ScottishPower Renewables’ 3.1-gigawatt (GW), £10bn East Anglia Hub.

East Anglia THREE will make up around 1.4GW of this capacity, with up to 263 turbines spread across the three Hub sites.

Seaway 7 said offshore work is then slated for 2024, subject to a final investment decision (FID) by the operator.

Pending other approvals this year, construction at East Anglia TWO and East Anglia ONE North would then commence in 2023.

The hub is expected to be complete in 2026.

A further project, the 714-MW East Anglia ONE, is already fully operational having been commissioned in 2020.

Seaway 7 chief executive Stuart Fitzgerald said: “We are pleased to support ScottishPower Renewables to progress the East Anglia THREE project. Seaway 7 is looking forward to bringing over 10 years of offshore wind experience to one of the world’s largest offshore wind complexes, representing a significant contribution to the UK’s renewable target.”

The award would be the latest in a line of offshore installation contracts secured by Seaway 7, which is already involved in projects including Dogger Bank A, B and C off the Yorkshire coast, as well as Seagreen and Seagreen 1A off Angus in Scotland.