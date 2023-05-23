Salamander signs agreement for INTOG floating wind site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Salamander signs agreement for INTOG floating wind site

By Andrew Dykes
23/05/2023, 7:55 am
© Supplied by Ocergyocergy salamander
Ocergy's OCG foundation technology will be used at Salamander

Project partners behind the Salamander floating wind farm have signed an exclusivity  agreement with Crown Estate Scotland following success in the INTOG leasing round.

Backed by a joint venture of Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, the 100-MW Salamander scheme will be built around 20 mile off Peterhead and is designed to provide local supply chains with an early opportunity to work on floating offshore wind ahead of the larger-scale ScotWind buildout.

The project secured an award in March as part of the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) round aimed at spurring early stage development and decarbonising North Sea oil and gas platforms.

With the exclusivity agreement now in place, early offshore wind development work can begin while Marine Scotland’s planning process for the INTOG Sectoral Marine Plan (INTOG SMP) is completed.

salamander floating wind © Supplied by Wood
A map of the Salamander area off Peterhead

Salamander will demonstrate a package of innovative technologies at commercial scale, readying them for roll out in utility-scale projects such as the ScotWind leases.

Speaking to Energy Voice last year, the partners hopes the scheme will be up and running as early as 2028.

Meanwhile, a series of public consultations are set to be held by the project developers next month.

The in-person consultation events will take place from 2pm – 8pm on Wednesday, 7 June at Balmoor Stadium, Peterhead, and from 10am to 2pm on Thursday, 8 June at Crimond Public Hall.

Each event will include a short presentation, a question-and-answer session, and opportunities to provide project feedback. The consultation will also be open virtually via the Salamander website between Monday, 5 June and Friday, 23 June.

