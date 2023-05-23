Salamander signs agreement for INTOG floating wind site

An error occurred. Please try again.

Project partners behind the Salamander floating wind farm have signed an exclusivity agreement with Crown Estate Scotland following success in the INTOG leasing round.

Backed by a joint venture of Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, the 100-MW Salamander scheme will be built around 20 mile off Peterhead and is designed to provide local supply chains with an early opportunity to work on floating offshore wind ahead of the larger-scale ScotWind buildout.

The project secured an award in March as part of the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) round aimed at spurring early stage development and decarbonising North Sea oil and gas platforms.

With the exclusivity agreement now in place, early offshore wind development work can begin while Marine Scotland’s planning process for the INTOG Sectoral Marine Plan (INTOG SMP) is completed.

© Supplied by Wood

Salamander will demonstrate a package of innovative technologies at commercial scale, readying them for roll out in utility-scale projects such as the ScotWind leases.

Speaking to Energy Voice last year, the partners hopes the scheme will be up and running as early as 2028.

Meanwhile, a series of public consultations are set to be held by the project developers next month.

The in-person consultation events will take place from 2pm – 8pm on Wednesday, 7 June at Balmoor Stadium, Peterhead, and from 10am to 2pm on Thursday, 8 June at Crimond Public Hall.

Each event will include a short presentation, a question-and-answer session, and opportunities to provide project feedback. The consultation will also be open virtually via the Salamander website between Monday, 5 June and Friday, 23 June.