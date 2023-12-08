Shelf Drilling Perseverance rig to depart North Sea for £58m Vietnam contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Shelf Drilling Perseverance rig to depart North Sea for £58m Vietnam contract

Sun sets on Perseverance rig's time in the North Sea, with Shelf Drilling announcing a 16 month contract with PetroVietnam.
By Mathew Perry
08/12/2023, 3:36 pm Updated: 08/12/2023, 3:54 pm
© Supplied by Global Energy GroupThe sun is setting on the Shelf Drilling Perseverance rig's time in the UK North Sea.
Shelf Drilling has announced its Perseverance jack-up rig will depart the North Sea for a $73 million (£58.3m) contract in Vietnam.

The Dubai-headquartered rig operator said the Perseverance, which is currently moored in the Cromarty Firth, will commence its move to Southeast Asia shortly for the 16 month contract with state-owned PetroVietnam.

Perseverance is expected to commence work offshore Vietnam in the third quarter of 2024.

The rig (formerly the Noble Hans Deul) has been moored in Cromarty Firth after troubled North Sea operator IOG suspended its drilling plans and cancelled its contract with Shelf Drilling in June.

North Sea rigs ‘exodus’

The departure of the Perseverance marks the latest example of rigs departing the North Sea for more lucrative opportunities elsewhere.

The decision by the UK government in November last year to increase its Energy Profits Levy (EPL) to a headline tax rate of 75% has amplified the North Sea rig “exodus”, according to analysis by Westwood Global Energy Group.

Westwood said in March that the market is now 40% leaner than it was in 2017, with rigs leaving for regions like Australia, Canada, Africa, Mexico and the Middle East.

In September, the chairman of the North Sea chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors Darren Sutherland told Energy Voice market conditions in the UK are becoming “financially untenable” for many firms.

A photo of Chairman of the North Sea Chapter of the IADC Darren Sutherland with the Prospector 1 vessel in the background. © Supplied
Chairman of the North Sea Chapter of the IADC Darren Sutherland.

Mr Sutherland said the UK government is not doing enough to stop rigs leaving the North Sea, and warned it could impact emerging sectors like carbon capture and storage (CCS).

“The North Sea supply chain needs to be able to see a future here, otherwise companies will invest in regions where they will get a better return,” he said.

“We need to see a longer-term vision for the North Sea with a stable fiscal regime to make it more attractive for businesses to invest here.”

Southeast Asia emerging drilling hotspot

While Middle East demand for rigs is slowing, jack-up rig operators Shelf Drilling and Borr Drilling have highlighted increasing interest from Asia.

Meanwhile, Houston-based drilling contract Valaris is seeing a return of “longer duration opportunities” in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

electrician North Sea rig © Supplied by IOG
The Shelf Drilling Perseverance rig (formerly the Noble Hans Deul) will soon move from the UK North Sea to Vietnam.

Analysis from Westwood earlier this year shows offshore rig day rates “surging” and utilisation levels not seen since the oil price crash of 2014.

Meanwhile, although many North Sea opportunities are in the ‘doldrums’, new opportunities are emerging.

Decommissioning and CCS opportunities have kept two Valaris jack-up rigs in the region in 2024.

The Valaris 123 won a six-well contract with Taqa on the Porthos CCS in the Netherlands while the Valaris 72 will take on a 55-well decommissioning deal with Eni over four years.

 

 

