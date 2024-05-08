Sunak asked to pause Scottish Mingyang turbine facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Sunak asked to pause Scottish Mingyang turbine facility

By Michael Behr
08/05/2024, 5:19 pm
© Supplied by MingyangChinese turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy has said that the company is actively exploring international markets despite a fall in its overseas revenue.
A Mingyang offshore wind turbine

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been called on to pause and review the developed of a potential turbine facility in Scotland being developed by Mingyang Smart Energy (LON:MYSE).

SNP MP for Glasgow South Stewart Malcolm McDonald asked the Prime Minister in the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions if he planned to intervene in the facility’s approval process.

Citing several China-linked cybersecurity breaches and the threat the country is seen to pose to the UK’s energy security, he noted that “plans by China’s largest wind turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy to build its largest European facility right here in the UK advance at pace with the facility set to be built in Scotland.”

He added: “Given widely shared concerns about the involvement of hostile states such as China in the UK’s critical national energy infrastructure, does [Sunak] not agree now is the time for this project to be paused, to be reviewed by the government on national security grounds, and if not, what message does he think that sends.”

Replying, Sunak stated: “It is right that we take firm steps to protect ourselves against that, particularly in the area of economic security, which is why we passed the national security and investment act, precisely so we can screen transactions, without commenting on individual ones of course, to protect this country.

“And we have used those powers, not least to block Chinese investment in a sensitive semi-conductor company, but also to ensure that the Chinese state nuclear company had no part in the future of our nuclear power.

“So, [McDonald] can rest assured that we are alive to the challenges and have passed laws that give us the powers to protect against them.”

Mingyang has been eyeing moving into international markets, with Europe offering an attractive market for offshore wind.

The group recently partnered up with Opergy Group to explore potential sites for manufacturing facilities.

One such project is a proposed is a a Mingyang wind turbine OEM facility, which Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWEC) added to the second stage of assessment in the Strategic Investment Model (SIM).

However, this has raised concerns that the project could undermine the UK’s energy independence, opening up its infrastructure to Chinese surveillance, and alienating European manufacturers.

