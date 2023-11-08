UK Energy Minister to headline ETIDEX 2023 in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Energy Minister to headline ETIDEX 2023 in Aberdeen

UK Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero announced as headline speaker for ETIDEX 2023.
By Reporter
08/11/2023, 7:00 am
ETIDEX 2023
UK Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart

The UK Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart will headline a high-profile array of speakers for the Energy Transition Idea Exchange (ETIDEX) 2023.

The Minister will join panellists from across the energy sector for the opening session of the all-day Energy Voice ETIDEX event, which will take place at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on Wednesday, November 29.

Mr Stuart has played a prominent role in the UK energy debate during his first year in the role, amid the approval of the Rosebank project, the rolling back of several net zero pledges and the recent issuing of 27 new North Sea exploration licences.

Joining Mr Stuart as speakers at ETIDEX will be:

ETIDEX 2023 Programme

ETIDEX acts as a forum for the free exchange of ideas and insight, aimed at solving the problems and grasping the opportunities presented by the energy transition.

The fourth ETIDEX event will include three engaging sessions featuring panel discussions and workshops across the day.

© Supplied by Wullie Marr / DC Tho
David McEwing’s keynote speech at ETIDEX 2022

Opening the event, the keynote ‘Energy Transition Forum’ will tackle whether the energy sector is moving fast enough in the race to achieve net zero and asks if the UK can still be considered to be leading the way.

The second session will focus on Offshore Wind, an annual feature of the ETIDEX programme, reflecting on the developments of the past year and what lies ahead for the industry as it faces challenges surrounding the supply chain, skills transfer and infrastructure support.

The final session will centre on Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and analyse the role of the technology in decarbonising the UK.

Last year’s ETIDEX event, broadcast from the Aberdeen Science Centre, played host to industry leaders as they discussed the energy transition across three sessions.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the ETIDEX 2023 website.

