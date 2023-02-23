Westwood names ‘wells to watch in 2023’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Westwood names ‘wells to watch in 2023’

By Ryan Duff
23/02/2023, 7:00 am
© Maersk Drillingshell gas north sea
The Noble Resilient spudded Pensacola in November.

Data services firm, Westwood Global Energy Group, recently published a report that sets out the “exploration wells to watch in 2023” in the UK.

In the firm’s “UK and Norway exploration and production outlook for 2023”, Westwood explains that: “Although E&A drilling in the UK was mooted to recover in 2022, activity proceeded more slowly than expected with just five exploration and three appraisal wells completing during the year.”

Results from 2022 were deemed “disappointing” as it was reported that the UK only had one commercial discovery with discovered commercial volumes hitting the lowest since 2014 when no discoveries were made.

However, 2023 has “got off to a positive start,” according to Westwood, with reports being published already this year showing discoveries at Orlov and Pensacola.

In the UK, Westwood highlights 13 prospects that are targeting around 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent of pre-drill resources that may operate in 2023 with four being directly named.

Devil’s Hole Horst

Shell Valaris board © Supplied by Valaris
The Valaris Norway was working on the Mungo field when the release occured.

The license for the Devil’s Hole Horst well, located around 100 miles off the coast of Aberdeen, was awarded to Surrey-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company, North Sea Natural Resources, in the UK’s 29th licensing round.

Shearwater Geoservices completed a 3D seismic survey in September last year that covered the license that Devil’s Hole Horst falls under.

Westwood reports that the well has pre-drill resources amounting to 991 million barrels of oil equivalent.

North Sea Natural Resources earlier this year handed the Valaris Norway jackup a one-well contract for the Devil’s Hole Horst which Valaris confirmed was agreed for a day rate of $105,000.

Skerryvore

The energy consultancy firm also names Parkmead’s Skerryvore prospects in the Central North Sea.

Late last year the North Sea Transition Authority gave the London-listed energy company the green light to enter the next phase of the licence and drill the high-impact prospect.

A geotechnical work programme carried out at Skerryvore has confirmed the “considerable multi-interval potential” of the project, according to Parkmead.

Benriach

TotalEnergies’ Benriach well, located west of Shetland, was also mentioned by Westwood as a well to watch this year.

Last month Kistos confirmed that the French operator plans to spud the Benriach well in Q2.

In January it was confirmed that a rig contract had been signed and agreed by the licence partners for the well that is estimated to hold mid-case resources of 638 billion cubic feet of gas with drilling costs forecast at £16.3 million net to Kistos, or £2.4m post-tax.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts