‘Hey Crude’: Climate activists protest BofA at McCartney exhibition

A group of climate activists have targeted an exhibition of work by Beatles member Paul McCartney at the National Portrait Gallery over its links to fossil fuel financiers.

Around 40 members of campaign group Fossil Free London staged the protest at the National Portrait Gallery’s ‘Paul McCartney: Eyes of the Storm’ exhibition on Monday, taking aim at gallery sponsor Bank of America (BofA) and its links to fossil fuel finance.

During an hour-long occupation of the gallery, they sang parody Beatles songs in a bid to draw attention to Bank of America’s investment in new oil and gas ventures, and what they described as an attempt to “launder its reputation” through sponsorship of cultural institutions and exhibitions.

The group is the second largest US bank, managing around $3.2 trillion total assets.

It was ranked as the fourth-largest global banking investor in fossil fuels in a 2022 report, having provided $232 billion between 2016 and 2021 to fossil fuel companies and projects.

However, the bank and its peers are coming under increased scrutiny and pressure to divest such interests in order to meet climate goals.

It is also Principal Partner of the newly reopened Gallery, sponsorship of which includes support for a scheme to make £5 exhibition tickets available to all visitors aged 30 and under, seven days a week.

Following the protest security evacuated most of the building and called the police although no arrests were made, according to a statement from campaigners.

Joanna Warrington, a Fossil Free London activist, said: “Sponsoring the National Portrait Gallery is a cynical way for Bank of America to distract from its abysmal record on fossil fuel financing.

“There can be no future for the arts while new oil pipelines are being laid and new gas wells are being drilled. So we’re calling on the National Portrait Gallery to end its association with this bank that’s setting fire to the culture their exhibitions hope to display. It’s time to cut oily money out of our cultural institutions.”

Bank of America and the National Portrait Gallery have been approached for comment.

The action is the latest in a wave of protests aimed at government and cultural institutions, including several by Just Stop Oil activists last year which targeted major works of art.

Last month the London-based grassroots group also staged a sit-in at the offices of the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to protest the Rosebank oil field.

In 2019 the Royal Shakespeare Company also dropped BP as a sponsor of its own £5 ticket scheme for 16-25 year-olds, after a campaign involving activists and actors.